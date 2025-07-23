Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kremlin condemns US for redeploying tactical nuclear weapons to Britain

2025-07-23 03:56:36
(MENAFN) The Kremlin has criticized what it views as a growing Western push toward nuclear escalation, responding to media reports that the United States has redeployed tactical nuclear weapons to Britain for the first time in nearly 20 years.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, a Kremlin representative addressed the reported arrival of U.S. nuclear arms in the United Kingdom. When asked whether this could be an opportunity to revisit the idea of a summit among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council—Russia, China, the US, the UK, and France—the spokesman said Moscow sees no basis for holding such a meeting at this time. The Russian president had initially proposed a similar gathering back in 2020.

“Our relevant agencies are monitoring the developments in this area and are formulating tasks to ensure our security against the backdrop of what is happening,” the spokesman said.

He stressed that Moscow believes the current global environment does not support a productive dialogue between the world’s five recognized nuclear powers. “We see a line towards escalation of tension, towards militarization, including nuclear militarization,” he added.

Earlier this week, multiple media outlets reported that the U.S. had transferred B61-12 thermonuclear bombs to RAF Lakenheath, a British air base located in Suffolk. The claims were based on flight-tracking data that showed a C-17 military transport aircraft traveling from Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico to the UK last Thursday, in what analysts described as a one-way delivery.

If accurate, this would mark the first time since 2008 that American nuclear weapons have been stationed on British soil. The RAF base had previously hosted such weapons during the Cold War era.

Neither the U.S. military nor UK authorities have made any official statements in response to the alleged deployment.

MENAFN23072025000045017281ID1109835516

