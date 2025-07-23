403
Prince William’s cousin passes away at age of twenty
(MENAFN) Rosie Jeanne Burke Roche, a 20-year-old distant relative of British royals Prince William and Prince Harry, was recently found dead at her family’s residence in Norton, Wiltshire. Authorities have classified the death as non-suspicious.
News of Roche’s passing initially appeared in a local obituary but received broader attention after an inquest was officially opened at the Wiltshire and Swindon coroner’s court on Monday. The area coroner revealed that her mother and sister discovered her body on July 14, as she was preparing for a vacation with friends. A firearm was reportedly located nearby.
According to the coroner, police determined there were no signs of foul play. “Deemed the death as non-suspicious” with no third-party involvement, he said. He later noted the cause was a “traumatic head injury,” raising the possibility of suicide.
The inquiry into her death remains ongoing, with the next hearing scheduled for October 25.
Roche was the granddaughter of Edmund Hugh Burke Roche, the 5th Baron Fermoy, who was the brother of Princess Diana’s mother, Frances Shand Kydd. This connection links Rosie to the royal family through the Spencer-Roche bloodline. She had recently completed her first year studying English Literature at Durham University. The university issued a tribute following her death, describing her as “vibrant and creative” and saying she “will be sorely missed.”
As of now, Buckingham Palace and Roche’s family have not released any public statements.
This tragedy echoes a family history marked by similar loss. Her grandfather, Edmund Roche, died by suicide in 1984. More recently, Thomas Kingston—a royal relative and husband of Lady Gabriella Kingston—also died from a gunshot wound, a case likewise ruled non-suspicious.
