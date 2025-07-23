Election Commission Starts Process To Elect New Vice President

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday announced the commencement of the election process for the Office of the Vice President after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned from the post.

Dhankhar tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on July 21, citing health concerns.

"The MHA vide its Gazette Notification S.O.3354(E) dated July 22, 2025, has notified the resignation of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Vice President of India," the ECI said in a statement, adding that it is, under Article 324, "mandated" to conduct the election to the office of the Vice President of India.

The election to the office of the Vice President of India is governed by The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, and the rules made under it -- The Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Rules, 1974.

"Accordingly, the Election Commission of India has already started the preparations relating to the Vice-Presidential Elections, 2025. On completion of the preparatory activities, the announcement of the Election Schedule to the office of the Vice-President of India will follow as soon as possible," the polls body said.

The ECI also mentioned that major pre-announcement activities, which are already been started, include preparation of Electoral College, which consists of elected as well as nominated members of Rajya Sabha as well as Lok Sabha; Finalisation of Returning Officer/ Assistant Returning Officer(s); and Preparation and dissemination of Background Material on all the previous Vice-Presidential elections.

Until that election is concluded, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha steps in to discharge the Vice President's parliamentary duties, including presiding over proceedings in the Upper House.

However, this temporary arrangement does not confer the title of Acting Vice President or confer broader constitutional authority beyond the Rajya Sabha chairmanship.

According to experts, under the Constitution, the Election Commission must fill the vacancy "as soon as possible", typically within six months. The new Vice President, once elected, will serve a full five-year term rather than simply completing the remainder of Dhankhar's tenure.