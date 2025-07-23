403
“War kills truth” both accurate, misleading
(MENAFN) The common saying that “war kills truth” is both accurate and misleading. It's not war itself that destroys truth, but rather people who choose to abandon honesty under the pressures war brings—pressures comparable to those of applying for jobs or getting married. Yet, even in wartime, truth-telling remains possible for those who strive for it.
Being truthful in such circumstances doesn't mean always being factually perfect, but rather making a sincere attempt at honesty. A clear example is George Orwell’s Homage to Catalonia, his personal and partisan account of the Spanish Civil War. While historians may critique its accuracy, the book is respected for its integrity and forthrightness. It was not well-received when first published in 1938—rejected by both the Left and the Right—and sold poorly. Orwell suspected political bias was behind its lackluster reception. Ironically, that rejection is proof of the book’s sincerity. Only years later, after Orwell’s death, did it gain classic status.
A similar case has surfaced recently with the New York Times, which faced criticism after publishing a war report by photographer Nanna Heitmann. The article was met with hostility, especially from Ukrainian officials who accused the paper of spreading "Russian propaganda." Like Orwell’s work, the backlash seems to stem not from dishonesty, but from the refusal to conform to comfortable or expected narratives—a rare act of integrity in today’s media landscape.
