Yair Lapid Urges Pausing Türkiye’s Eurofighter Deal
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition figure Yair Lapid has urged authorities to block Türkiye’s attempts to acquire Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft from the United Kingdom and Germany.
Lapid argued that Türkiye’s intention behind this procurement is to reach equal footing with Israel in terms of aerial capabilities.
In his criticism, Lapid accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration of neglecting to thwart the prospective agreement.
The Yesh Atid party leader remarked, “If Israel had a functioning foreign ministry or a normal government, the new deal for the sale of Eurofighter Typhoon jets to Türkiye by Germany and the UK would have already been blocked.”
He went on to describe the potential acquisition as “dangerous for Israel,” emphasizing that Türkiye already possesses the region’s most formidable naval force.
According to Lapid, “Türkiye has the largest and most powerful naval fleet in the Middle East and now aims to achieve parity with Israel in airspace. This is a dangerous situation, and our dysfunctional government has allowed this deal to progress and has done nothing to stop it.”
Meanwhile, Ankara is reportedly continuing its discussions with the UK and Germany regarding the Eurofighter procurement, with negotiations progressing favorably, according to a news agency.
