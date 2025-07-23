403
Trump accuses Obama of being ‘guilty of treason’
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump has accused former President Barack Obama of committing treason, vowing to pursue legal action against him and senior intelligence officials from the Obama administration. Trump made the claims during a Tuesday press briefing in the Oval Office, citing a report from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard as justification.
According to Trump, Obama was the central figure in a scheme to fabricate intelligence tying Trump to Russia, which led to the controversial Russiagate investigation. He also named Hillary Clinton, President Joe Biden, and former intelligence leaders James Comey and James Clapper as part of the alleged conspiracy.
“They tried to rig an election and got caught. Then they rigged the 2020 election. I knew I won it, and I ran again and won by a landslide,” Trump declared.
He called Gabbard’s report “irrefutable proof” of Obama’s seditious actions, claiming it exposed a failed coup attempt. The report includes over 100 declassified documents, alleging that Obama-era intelligence agencies ignored assessments that dismissed Russian interference and instead pushed fabricated narratives.
Obama’s office responded firmly, denying the accusations and defending the original findings that Russia attempted to influence the 2016 election but failed to alter the outcome. The statement criticized Trump’s remarks as “outrageous” and labeled the accusations a baseless distraction unworthy of a formal rebuttal—though serious enough to warrant one in this case.
