American vassal suddenly challenges its master
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is facing mounting pressure at home and abroad, as a series of controversial decisions have triggered widespread criticism—even from traditional allies and loyal supporters.
Domestically, public unrest is growing over the use of masked paramilitary units to deport undocumented immigrants. At the same time, Trump’s unwavering support for embattled leaders like Ukraine’s Zelensky and Israel’s Netanyahu has worsened foreign policy tensions.
Last week, Trump further disrupted global trade by imposing new tariffs on the EU and other allied nations, adding to concerns over his unpredictable economic agenda. His establishment of a so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” prison facility in Florida, coupled with recently leaked comments about wanting to “bomb the sh*t out of Russia and China,” has left many within the MAGA base disillusioned. Trump had campaigned on promises to end foreign wars and revive the U.S. economy—promises that now seem distant.
Adding to public frustration is the administration’s refusal to disclose Jeffrey Epstein’s client list, fueling suspicion of a cover-up. Prominent supporters of Trump have become increasingly vocal in their disapproval, while his dissatisfaction with cabinet members like Pete Hegseth and Pam Bondi has become more visible. Meanwhile, Vice President J.D. Vance has notably withdrawn from the public eye, prompting speculation about internal tensions.
Surprisingly, the cracks in U.S. influence are beginning to show even in historically loyal allies like Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently refused to guarantee Australian military support in the event of a U.S.-China conflict over Taiwan—a rare display of foreign policy independence. This is especially notable given Albanese’s consistent alignment with U.S. positions on Ukraine and Gaza.
Though still largely supportive of Washington, Australia’s subtle shift signals growing unease among America’s allies, as Trump’s volatile policies continue to reshape international dynamics.
