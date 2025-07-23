Valerion Debuts Triple Laser 4K RGB Projectors In The GCC Amid Shift In Home Entertainment

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Valerion, a leading specialist in home cinema projectors and the premium sub-brand of AWOL Vision, has officially debuted in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. The brand's VisionMaster Pro 2 and StreamMaster Plus 2 triple laser 4K RGB projectors are now available in both markets, marking Valerion's entry into one of the world's fastest-evolving home entertainment landscapes.

The GCC is witnessing a quiet transformation in how people experience media at home. Open-concept layouts, multi-generational living, and a growing appetite for immersive content have turned living rooms into high-tech, multi-purpose hubs. Once limited to dedicated media rooms, projectors are now being integrated into everyday living environments, and Valerion is at the forefront of this shift, backed by a global community of home theater enthusiasts.

“The way people consume media at home has changed,” said Andy Zhao, founder and CEO of AWOL Vision and Valerion.“In many households across the region, the living room now serves multiple purposes, from streaming and gaming to family gatherings. Our projectors are designed to thrive in these shared spaces, offering a seamless experience without the complexity of traditional AV setups.”

At the heart of the launch is the VisionMaster Pro 2, part of Valerion's premium RGB triple-laser lineup. The projector delivers 4K UHD resolution with up to 3,000 ISO lumens of brightness, capable of projecting vivid images up to 300 inches (around 7.6 meters). The VisionMaster Pro 2 comes with an optical zoom function that adds rare flexibility, allowing precise placement without pixel distortion, making it ideal for both large majlis-style setups and compact urban flats.

Meanwhile, the StreamMaster Plus 2 is built for simplicity and streaming. Designed with modern families in mind, it runs on Google TV OS, offering instant access to global and regional platforms like Netflix, YouTube, and Shahid, eliminating the need for external streaming devices. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, built-in speakers, and voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant, it's a true all-in-one smart entertainment solution.

For gamers, both models support refresh rates up to 240Hz and an input lag as low as 4ms, catering to both casual and competitive players. Dedicated gaming modes, including RPG, SPG, FPS, RCG, and FPS Crosshair, are available on both models for a customized experience.

The VisionMaster Pro 2 and StreamMaster Plus 2 are now available on Amazon UAE and Amazon Saudi Arabia, with same-day or next-day delivery for Prime members and local customer support. Retail availability and after-sales services will expand across the GCC in the coming months.

To celebrate its regional launch, Valerion is offering a 20% store-wide discount on Amazon from July 25 to 31, in conjunction with Prime Day. As part of its expansion strategy, the brand is also actively seeking distribution partners across GCC countries.