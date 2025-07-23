Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sudan: UN Scales Up Response Plan As Humanitarian Needs Rise In Tawila


2025-07-23 03:12:43
The aim is to increase assistance for communities over the next three months, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA ) said on Tuesday.

The updated plan focuses on food, healthcare, water, sanitation, shelter and protection, and requires $120 million for implementation.

Spread of diseases

The health situation in North Darfur has also been deteriorating, with humanitarian partners on the ground warning that cholera, measles, malaria and trauma cases are surging in Tawila, El Fasher and Kebkabiya.

Insecurity has forced the more than 32 health facilities in the region to close, and the lack of rapid diagnostic tests along with widespread Internet outages are also severely hindering disease surveillance.

Critical shortages of surgical supplies, essential medicines and vaccines are“pushing the health system to the brink, leaving thousands without access to the care that they need to stay alive,” UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during his daily press briefing from New York.

Deadly civilian toll

Displacement continues to take a deadly toll on civilians seeking safety.

Last week, 17 displaced people reportedly died of thirst and dehydration after their vehicle broke down in the desert, according to officials in Northern state.

OCHA also reported that markets in South Darfur are reeling from sharp price increases due to flooding and seasonal rivers cutting off supply routes from Chad and Northern state.

Meanwhile, the UN remains“deeply concerned over escalating violence in the Kordofan region,” Mr. Dujarric said, after five civilians were reportedly killed and several others injured in drone strikes on fuel markets in Al Fula and Abu Zabad towns in West Kordofan state.

The UN called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, the protection of civilians and humanitarian personnel, unimpeded access across conflict lines and borders, and increased international support to address the spiraling humanitarian needs across Sudan.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.

