Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) Reviews Help Bring Youth, Communities Into Policy Making Process

Reviews of Sustainable Development Goal policies and progress have helped to bring young people, women, communities and marginalized groups into the sustainable development policy making and implementing process. This key message came from the 2025 Voluntary National Review (VNR) Lab hosted by ECA, the Regional Commissions New York Office, and the other four Regional Commissions – ECE, ESCAP, ESCWA and ECLAC.

Every year at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF) in New York, the regional commissions host a VNR lab to highlight best practices and lessons to learn from across the globe. This year's lab focused on“Harnessing SDG interlinkages through the VNR”, and brought together representatives, policy makers and stakeholders from five countries – The Bahamas, Nigeria, Papua New Guinea, Qatar and Uganda.

Presentations by VNR representatives delved into detail on how the review process engages with stakeholders and civil society, enhances data collection and analysis, and links with ongoing and planned national development plans. Attention was also paid to local level – where implementation and impact are most important – through local reviews that link to the VNR.

The countries presenting their VNRs were also clear that support from the UN Regional Commissions was extremely helpful throughout the VNR process – in providing technical advising and supporting, bringing in peer countries for exchange and learning, and providing venues through the Regional Forums on Sustainable Development.

ECA looks forward to continuing and strengthening its partnerships with the other regional commissions to support countries preparing National and Local Reviews of sustainable development.

