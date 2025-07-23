403
Can Crime Pay? Colombia Proposes Amnesty Deal, Alarming Business Leaders
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian government, led by President Gustavo Petro, wants to give shorter prison sentences to criminals who hand over their weapons and reveal the truth about their crimes.
Under the proposed law, the biggest crime bosses could spend five to eight years in prison. Lower-level members might serve only two to five years.
If they work with the authorities and compensate their victims, the law would even allow them to keep up to 12% of their illegal profits. This marks a clear shift. Colombia's leaders no longer offer deals only to political rebels.
The new plan includes major drug cartels and street gangs in cities. The law also covers people arrested during recent protests, letting them reduce their sentences by up to 70% if they cooperate.
Top Colombian judicial officials, former presidents, and peace negotiators strongly criticize the proposal. They say the plan hands out too many benefits to violent groups and was created without enough public debate.
The Supreme Court and prosecutors worry that the system is unprepared to manage the wave of cases and settlements this plan could cause.
Colombia's Risky Peace Gamble
Colombia still suffers violence from both old insurgent groups and modern networks like the Clan del Golfo, which operates internationally. Government drug agencies report that cocaine production hit its highest ever in 2023.
Around nine million Colombians qualify as victims of the country's conflict and only about 13% have received any compensation. Business leaders and analysts warn the plan could send the wrong message.
By allowing crime bosses to keep some profits, Colombia may risk making crime more attractive as a business route. Yet the government argues this compromise is necessary.
Failed peace talks in the past have left power vacuums filled by even more violent groups. The hope is that bringing criminals to the table could finally offer the country lasting stability.
Now, Colombia stands at a crossroads. Companies and local communities must watch closely. The next months will reveal if this law can cut violence or simply create new dangers. The outcome will shape Colombia's business climate and security for years to come.
