Bitcoin Trades Sideways As Technical Signals Point To Imminent Move
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Market data from July 22, 2025, anchors the current narrative. Bitcoin traded near $119,072, posting a slight 1.2% dip yet remained above $117,500.
Ethereum hovered around $3,759, receding by 2.7% but holding higher lows. The session marked a period of relative calm despite several coins swinging sharply in both directions.
Traders concentrated on price levels between $115,226 and $123,236 for Bitcoin. These numbers framed a broad support and resistance zone.
Ethereum tested the $3,800 resistance for the second day, while support rested at $3,610. Analysts noted that both assets consolidated after recent rallies attributed to enormous inflows into cryptocurrency ETFs.
Spot Bitcoin ETFs amass nearly $20 billion in year-to-date inflows, while new spot Ethereum ETFs pulled $1.5 billion in a single week and $534 million within a day. These inflows signaled heightened institutional positioning.
The technical setup provided little reason for either panic or exuberance. The four-hour and daily charts displayed symmetrical triangle and wedge formations for Bitcoin. Compressed volatility defined both time frames, hinting at imminent movement.
RSI readings on both Bitcoin and Ethereum remained neutral, sitting near the 50 line. MACD indicators produced little divergence, with short-term momentum aligning with the prevailing range-bound environment.
Moving averages reinforced the stalemate. Bitcoin 's price held above the 50- and 100-day EMA, at $110,200 and $105,100, respectively. Ethereum also stacked positively above its 20- and 50-period moving averages, solidifying technical support at $3,610.
Both assets stayed inside Bollinger Bands, which narrowed as volatility retreated. This technical picture indicated a balanced demand-supply dynamic, with the potential for renewed trend only upon a clear break above resistance or below support.
Volume analysis revealed muted trading activity compared to the previous week, despite $269 billion in total market turnover. The Global Liquidity Index NDQ, seen as the yellow line on tracking charts, suggested a stabilization in liquidity during the session.
This index moved laterally after a period of expansion, signaling less urgency among large traders to reposition as the broader macro environment remained predictable.
Macroeconomic context shaped sentiment. United States bond yields edged down to 4.39%, while equity markets gained modestly. Traders tracked economic calendar items closely, with attention on central bank meetings and company earnings.
While the Federal Reserve hinted at possible policy easing, the market moved little, suggesting participants wait for new data, especially with uncertain policy direction and tariff impacts.
Altcoins diverged. Solana rose 5.1% to $198.97, the only top-ten coin in the green. Most others, like XRP and Dogecoin, posted small declines, reflecting rotation rather than systemic stress.
Price swings in select small caps exceeded 30%, driven more by speculation and news than fundamentals. To sum up, the crypto market firmed up in a tight range as investors weighed strong ETF inflows against a backdrop of flat liquidity and stable macro conditions.
Technical indicators pointed to a possible breakout, but the market favored patience as fundamentals and new capital dictated direction. Traders focused sharply on Bitcoin's $119,000 and Ethereum's $3,800 for signals of renewed momentum.
