Dollar Holds As Fiscal Worries And New Tariffs Shake Brazilian Real
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Official records show the dollar stood at 5.565 reais on July 23, 2025, after the previous day's close at 5.567.
This mild change came as the spot market absorbed a sharp drop in Brazil's fiscal containment projection for 2025, which sank from 31.3 billion to 10.7 billion reais, according to government announcements.
The updated outlook on public spending pulled renewed fiscal fears into the spotlight. Investors reacted quickly, adjusting positions as the afternoon report emerged and trimmed the real's stability.
Trade developments in the United States added tension. The White House confirmed 19% tariffs on goods from the Philippines and Indonesia. American exports to these Asian nations will remain untaxed.
The administration insisted these negotiations emphasize quality over quantity. Market participants tracked these deals closely, as President Trump warned trading partners about the likelihood of steeper tariffs by August 1 if they cannot finalize agreements.
Meanwhile, duties on copper imports are set to spike to 50% next week. Observers noticed traders displayed little concern regarding the global effects of these decisions, but the consequences for emerging markets remain crucial.
The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) traded below 97.50 during Tuesday's session, still about 1% beneath last week's highs. Fresh trade uncertainty and mixed signals from talks with the EU and Japan pressed the index lower.
At the same time, U.S. Treasury yields rebounded due to renewed caution, keeping the dollar only slightly stronger than earlier in the week.
The divergence between the DXY and the USDBRL shows investors favoring greenback exposure in local markets but not broadly across global currencies.
Technical indicators reveal a complex, congested market. The four-hour chart for USDBRL shows tight Bollinger Bands, reflecting suppressed volatility.
The spot rate fluctuated in a narrow band between 5.54 and 5.58. This price behavior suggests traders await fresh political or fiscal guidance before committing to a new trend.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained close to its neutral midpoint, indicating neither overbought nor oversold conditions. MACD readings hovered flat, offering no evidence of momentum shifts. Volumes did not display significant moves, confirming indecision.
The daily chart reinforces this sideways picture. Prices test the resistance at 5.58 and rest on support at 5.54. Short- and long-term Moving Averages converge, highlighting an equilibrium.
The yellow Global Liquidity Index line on the chart remains steady, signaling that dollar flows in and out of risk assets did not drive sudden price swings.
The real lost ground mainly due to fiscal backpedaling and not from a broad dollar rally. Brazil's economy now grows at a slower pace, with the latest IMF projection setting expansion at 2.3% this year.
The Central Bank continues tight policy, holding the Selic benchmark at 15.0%. Investors will track the next central bank moves and the Federal Reserve's decision on U.S. rates, due July 30.
Local headlines and trade politics controlled the market over the last twenty-four hours instead of global factors. Neither technicals nor volumes hint at a breakout, but traders remain quick to adapt as events shape the next move.
