3 Key Players Who Can Turn Things Around For In The India Vs England 4Th Test

India trail in the series, and the 4th Test could be a make-or-break moment. These three players hold the key to a possible comeback.

KL Rahul has consistently shown he can deliver on English soil. With 375 runs already in the series at an average of 62.50, he remains India's third-highest run-scorer. His recent century at Lord's marked him as only the second Indian to achieve the feat more than once at the historic venue.

Since his Test debut in 2014, Rahul has outperformed every other Indian opener in both runs and centuries. With just 11 more runs, he could join an elite club of Indian batters including Tendulkar, Dravid, and Gavaskar, who've scored over 1000 Test runs in England. For India to push back in this series, Rahul's bat must fire again.

India's bowling lacked bite in the third Test, and that's where Kuldeep Yadav became vital. With 56 wickets in 13 Tests at an average of 22.16, he's proven effective in the format. Despite the batting concerns around him, the reality is, India's current all-rounders haven't contributed much with the bat either.

Replacing either Nitish Kumar Reddy or Washington Sundar with Kuldeep could sharpen India's attack. A Kuldeep-Jadeja spin duo could pose serious trouble for England in the remaining matches.

Shubman Gill had a quiet third Test, scoring just 22 runs. But it's important to note how dominant he was earlier in the series. He's the only Indian batter since Rahul Dravid (602 in 2002) to score 600+ runs in a Test series in England. Currently sitting at 167 runs short of Gavaskar's iconic 774-run series mark, Gill still has a chance to create history.

India's chances improve significantly if Gill regains his touch. He was a key reason behind India's strong showing in the second Test and must deliver again for the team to stay alive in the series.