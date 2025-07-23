Shravan Shivratri In Ayodhya: Devotees Take Holy Dip In Saryu River

Marking the auspicious occasion of Shravan Shivratri, thousands of devotees took a sacred dip in the Saryu River in Ayodhya. Believers offered prayers and chanted hymns, seeking blessings from Lord Shiva. The ghats witnessed spiritual fervour as pilgrims thronged early morning for holy rituals.

