JSW Infra Gains On Strong Q1 Results: SEBI RA Rajneesh Sharma Sees Breakout Above ₹326
JSW Infrastructure shares rose over 2% on Wednesday after the company posted strong year-on-year growth in key top and bottom-line figures, despite disappointing sequential numbers.
Consolidated net profit grew 31% to ₹389.57 crore, while revenue from operations grew 21% to ₹1,223.85 crore, driven by its core port operations in June quarter (Q1 FY26).
Net profit declined sequentially from ₹515.58 crore in the March quarter, while revenue remained flat compared to ₹1,283.18 crore in Q4FY25.
Q1 Results Review
JSW Infrastructure's core port operations continue to perform well, with steady volume expansion and a consistent rise in tonnage, SEBI-registered analyst Rajneesh Sharma said. The company effectively managed its interest costs despite overall growth in scale, and reported a forex gain of ₹36.26 crore compared to a loss of ₹8.30 crore last year.
Its diversification efforts are showing early positive signs, with the logistics segment contributing ₹138 crore. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue and profitability declined, likely due to seasonal or tariff-related adjustments, while operating margins compressed due to higher expenses and a weaker topline, Sharma added. Other income also dipped slightly to ₹89.85 crore from ₹93.92 crore YoY.
Overall, the company continues to invest in long-term growth, particularly in its logistics operations. It maintains a healthy debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52x and a strong foreign exchange hedging framework.
Technical Outlook
The technical charts indicate a symmetrical-to-ascending triangle pattern has been forming since early 2025, with the price currently near ₹325.8, just shy of the critical breakout level at ₹326.55, Sharma said.
A sustained move above this threshold, especially on volume exceeding 6 million shares, could signal a bullish continuation.
The analyst sees JSW Infra shares push to near ₹352.95. Immediate support lies at ₹303.25, followed by the trendline confluence zone around ₹260 - ₹265.
Buoyant Sentiment
Retail sentiment on Stocktwits flipped to 'extremnely bullish' after the results, amid 'extremely high' message volumes. It was 'bearish' a day earlier. JSW Infra was among the top five trending stocks on the platform.JSW Infra's Sentiment Meter and Message Volumes at 11:32 a.m. IST on July 23 | Source: Stocktwits
The shares have gained a marginal 1.8% year-to-date (YTD), but over the last six months, strong buying activity led to a 15% increase in their value.
