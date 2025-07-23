Nagaland State Lottery Results For July 23, 2025: Check How To Claim, Draw Timings
Looking for the latest Nagaland State Lottery results? We've got you covered with the daily updates for all three draws-1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM. India currently allows legal lotteries in 13 states, and Nagaland is one of them. Today's draws include 1 PM – Dear Indus Morning, 6 PM – Dear Cupid Evening and 8 PM – Dear Pelican Night.
Daily Draw Schedule
Each draw carries unique names depending on the day of the week. For Fridays, the draws are titled:
- Dear Indus Morning – 1:00 PM Dear Cupid Evening – 6:00 PM Dear Pelican Night - 8:00 PM
Prize Structure for July 23
Participants stand a chance to win big with the following prize tiers:
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 crore 2nd Prize: Rs 9,000 3rd Prize: Rs 450 4th Prize: Rs 250 5th Prize: Rs 120 Consolation Prize: Rs 1,000
Weekly Draw Names
Each day of the week features unique draw names:
- Monday: Dear Dwarka, Dear Blitzen, Dear Finch Tuesday: Dear Godavari, Dear Comet, Dear Goose Wednesday: Dear Indus, Dear Cupid, Dear Pelican Thursday: Dear Mahanadi, Dear Lake, Dear Sandpiper Friday: Dear Meghna, Dear Dasher, Dear Seagull Saturday: Dear Narmada, Dear Donner, Dear Stork Sunday: Dear Yamuna, Dear Sea, Dear Toucan
How to Check Nagaland Lottery Results
Participants can check the results by:
- Visiting the official Nagaland State Lottery website or other trusted result platforms. Navigating to the“Lottery Sambad Result” section. Selecting the relevant draw date and title. Clicking on“Today Result View”. Matching their ticket number with the published winning list.
How to Claim Your Prize
Winners must follow these steps to claim their winnings:
- Download the official claim form from the Nagaland State Lottery website. Submit the filled form along with a valid photo ID, original winning ticket, and other required documents. Prizes over Rs 10,000 must be claimed at the Nagaland Lottery Office in Kolkata, as per official procedure.
Where Lottery is Legal in India
Lottery is legally permitted in the following 13 Indian states:
Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam.
Legal Disclaimer:
