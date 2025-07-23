Babbar Khalsa International Operative Accused In Qila Lal Singh Grenade Attack Arrested In Delhi: Report
A police encounter near Chappar Chiri on Monday left a man, identified as Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi, a Mandi Gobindgarh resident, reportedly linked to BKI, injured. Kharar Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) team was monitoring him and confronted him after acting on the information received. He attempted to evade arrest despite being instructed to give himself up, reports said.
He allegedly shot the police vehicle, firing two rounds prior to him being shot in the leg as part of the retaliatory action.3 aides of Gurpreet Singh arrested
At the same time, authorities arrested three of his aides-Sachin Kumar, Manpreet Singh, and Rajinder Singh-the other three accused-from multiple locations across Punjab in connection with the recent Aerocity firing case outside a property dealer's office, according to SP Sanjeev Jindal.Also Read | 4 Pro-Khalistan terror operatives charged in Chandigarh grenade attack case
The incident is believed to be connected to an extortion demand of ₹2 crore.
Ashok Goel, the complainant, was getting extortion calls in the name of BKI, following which an FIR was filed at the IT City police station.Also Read | Punjab Police busts Pak-linked BKI terror module, one arrested, weapons seized
Babbar Khalsa, officially Babbar Khalsa International, is a Khalistani militant organisation that aims to create an independent nation-state of Khalistan in the Punjab region.Punjab Police busts terror module linked to BKI in Amritsar last month
“In a major breakthrough, Amritsar Commissionerate Police busts a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh @ Dharma Sandhu, a close associate of Pak based Terrorist Harvinder Rinda and apprehends one local operative, Onkar Singh,” the DGP police said.
It added,“Recovery: 6 sophisticated pistols, 4 Glock 9MM and 2 PX5 (.30 bore). An FIR has been registered, and further investigations are underway to unearth the broader network.”
