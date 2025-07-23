Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Henley Passport Index: List Of 59 Countries Where Indians Can Travel Visa-Free Check The 2 NEW Destinations Here

2025-07-23 03:11:39
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Indian passport has strengthened its position globally, jumping eight spots to rank 77th on the Henley Passport Index 2025 . While Indian passport holders now have visa-free or visa-on-arrival access to 59 destinations, the climb is notable, especially after a five-rank drop last year.

The Henley Passport Index ranks 199 countries based on the number of destinations their citizens can travel to without a prior visa. Despite adding only two new destinations to its visa-fre tally, India's upward move signals improving global mobility.

Where can Indians travel Visa-Free or with Visa-on-Arrival?

Among the most popular countries that do not require a visa for Indian travellers:

. Malaysia

. Indonesia

. Maldives

. Thailand

Several others offer a visa-on-arrival (VOA):

. Sri Lanka

. Macau

. Myanmar

Two new countries added to the visa-free travel list are the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

According to the full list, Indian passport holders currently enjoy visa-free or VOA access to 59 destinations, including:

  • St. Vincent and the Grenadines
  • St. Lucia
  • St. Kitts and Nevis
  • Zimbabwe
  • Sri Lanka
  • Vanuatu
  • Somalia
  • Sierra Leone
  • Seychelles
  • Senegal
  • Tuvalu
  • Samoa
  • Trinidad and Tobago
  • Qatar
  • Timor-Leste
  • Rwanda
  • Tanzania
  • Thailand
  • Philippines
  • Madagascar
  • Haiti
  • Macao (SAR China)
  • Dominica
  • Guinea-Bissau
  • Djibouti
  • Grenada
  • Cook Islands
  • Laos
  • Kiribati
  • Kenya
  • Kazakhstan
  • Comoro Islands
  • Jordan
  • Fiji
  • Jamaica
  • Cape Verde Islands
  • Ethiopia
  • Cambodia
  • Iran
  • Indonesia
  • Burundi
  • Angola
  • Barbados
  • Bhutan
  • Bolivia
  • British Virgin Islands
  • Malaysia
  • Maldives
  • Marshall Islands
  • Mauritius
  • Micronesia
  • Mongolia
  • Mozambique
  • Myanmar
  • Namibia
  • Nepal
  • Niue
  • Palau Islands
Asia leads the way in global mobility

While India is slowly improving, Asian countries dominate the top ranks on the Henley Index:

  • Singapore holds the top position with visa-free access to 193 destinations.
  • Japan and South Korea follow with access to 190 destinations.
  • European passports from France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and others rank third with entry to 189 destinations.

At the bottom of the list is Afghanistan, with visa-free access to only 25 destinations.

Interestingly, China has seen a sharp rise over the years-from 94th in 2015 to 60th in 2025-though it still lacks access to Europe's Schengen region.

What does this mean for Indian travellers

India's rise in the global passport index may be modest, but it reflects growing diplomatic reach and international cooperation. As more countries open their borders to Indian travellers without stringent visa policies, global access continues to expand, albeit slowly.

