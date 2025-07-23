Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Traffic Suspended On Srinagar-Jammu Highway Due To Flash Floods

Traffic Suspended On Srinagar-Jammu Highway Due To Flash Floods


2025-07-23 03:10:09
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Vehicular movement on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway has been suspended following a flash flood and mudslide near T2 Canopy in the Magerkote area of Ramban district, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said that the highway has been rendered unsafe for traffic due to the sudden accumulation of debris and water, blocking the vital stretch.

Restoration work is underway, and commuters have been advised to avoid travelling on the route until further clearance is issued by the concerned authorities.

Read Also Control Rooms Set Up In Jammu Amid Flash Flood Warning Flash Flood Alert For 12 J&K Districts

MENAFN23072025000215011059ID1109835415

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search