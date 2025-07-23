Traffic Suspended On Srinagar-Jammu Highway Due To Flash Floods

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Vehicular movement on the Jammu–Srinagar National Highway has been suspended following a flash flood and mudslide near T2 Canopy in the Magerkote area of Ramban district, officials said on Wednesday.

Officials said that the highway has been rendered unsafe for traffic due to the sudden accumulation of debris and water, blocking the vital stretch.

Restoration work is underway, and commuters have been advised to avoid travelling on the route until further clearance is issued by the concerned authorities.

