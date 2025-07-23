Two Men Die As Landslide Hits Tent In J & K's Reasi
The incident took place near a shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva in the Badora mountainous belt of Mahore tehsil during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.
The two, who were deployed to smoothen the track leading to the shrine, were sleeping in a tent when the landslide struck, they added.
An operation was launched by civilians and police, and both bodies were recovered from the debris, officials said.
The deceased have been identified as 26-year-old Rashpal Singh, a resident of Tuli Kalavan, and 23-year-old Ravi Kumar, a resident of Chenani.
The bodies will be handed over to the families after postmortem.
