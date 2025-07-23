Shopian Shuts Over Shifting Of Key Office Leaders, Traders Protest
The decision to shift the office sparked widespread discontent among political parties, civil society, and trade bodies, who have called for a half-day shutdown in the town, reported news agency KNO.
Political leaders, including MLA Shopian advocate Shabir Ahmad Kullay, former MLA Aijaz Mir, Apni Party's advocate Gowhar, BJP leader Raja Wasim along with trade leaders held a protest in the town against the move.
The slammed the decision to relocate the office as“politically motivated” and“administratively illogical.”
The MLA Shopian said instead of displacing a crucial office from the district headquarters, the government should focus on creating new zonal education office posts in underrepresented areas like Zainapora, Turkwagam, Harmain, Kanjiullar, and Kapran.
Former MLA Aijaz Mir said,“If the intention was to improve academic oversight in the Chitragam, then a separate post should have been created without affecting the existing structure in Shopian.”
Leaders also demanded creation of a separate mechanical division for Shopian and upgradation of infrastructure at the district hospital.
