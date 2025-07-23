Youth Injured In Sharp Weapon Attack In Central Kashmir's Budgam

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A youth was critically injured after being attacked with a sharp-edged weapon in Arath area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Tuesday evening.

Sources said that the victim, identified as Sameer Ahmad, a resident of Arath, sustained serious injuries in the assault.

He was initially taken to JVC Hospital in Srinagar and was later referred to SKIMS Soura for advanced treatment due to the 'critical' nature of his injuries, reported news agency KDC.

Police have registered an FIR and launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the attack and identify those involved.

Further details are awaited.

