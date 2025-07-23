RETRANSMISSION: Cruz Battery Metals Board Approves Strategic Diversification Into Crypto Assets

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 23, 2025) -is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a strategic initiative to diversify a portion of the company's free cash into select crypto assets. This decision is part of Cruz's ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value by exploring innovative, forward-looking investment avenues aligned with emerging global trends.

While Cruz remains committed to its core focus on battery metals exploration in the United States-particularly lithium and cobalt-this diversification strategy is intended to strengthen the company's balance sheet by gaining exposure to digital assets with long-term growth potential.

"We believe this strategic step reflects our proactive approach to capital management," said James Nelson, President of Cruz Battery Metals. "As we continue to advance our battery metals projects across Nevada and Idaho, deploying a portion of our cash into carefully selected crypto assets presents an additional opportunity to enhance shareholder value alongside our core operations. The crypto market has seen renewed momentum since the signing of the Genius Act by President Trump. Companies such as Planet Ventures Inc. (PXI), Hyper Bit Technologies Ltd. (HYPE), and Digital Commodities Capital Corp. (DIGI) have demonstrated strong investor interest in this space. At the same time, the lithium market is showing encouraging signs of bottoming, which, combined with our current market valuation, positions Cruz for a potentially strong upside. Management believes this is a timely move in the best interest of our shareholders."

Cruz reiterates that its primary business remains focused on advancing its U.S.-based battery metals projects, including the 4,938-acre Solar Lithium Project, the Clayton Valley lithium brine assets, and the Idaho Cobalt Belt Project. The company will continue to evaluate all investment opportunities prudently, with the goal of sustainable, long-term growth.

About Cruz Battery Metals Corp.

Cruz currently has several battery metals focused projects located in the USA. Cruz's Nevada lithium projects consist of the 4,938-acre 'Solar Lithium Project', the 240-acre 'Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project', and the recently acquired 580-acre 'Central Clayton Valley Lithium Brine Project'. Cruz also has the 124-acre 'Idaho Cobalt Belt Project'. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

