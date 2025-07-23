Azerbaijan's Shusha Hosts Vagif Poetry Days

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Vagif Poetry Days have once again brought the spirit of Azerbaijani literature to life in the cultural capital of Shusha. Organized for the second time this year by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Union of Writers of Azerbaijan, the event gathered prominent figures including Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President in Shusha, Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, scholars, and cultural personalities,reports via AZERTAC.

Chairman of the Union of Writers, People's Writer Anar, highlighted the significance of holding the event for the fifth time in Shusha.“The consistent organization of these Poetry Days is a clear reflection of the great respect and value placed on our national culture,” he said. He called Shusha a sacred birthplace of creativity, emphasizing the profound meaning of celebrating poetry before the mausoleum of Molla Panah Vagif.

President of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoti Raimkulova underlined poetry's power to unite the Turkic world, regardless of time or borders, calling the festival a valuable platform for preserving and promoting shared cultural heritage.

Academician Nizami Jafarov, Director of the Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan, spoke about Molla Panah Vagif's rich creative legacy: “This city is a magnificent embodiment of his word and world of ideas. Shusha stands as a literary and cultural hotbed, woven with the magic of poetry, history, and art.”

During the event, winners of the“Letter to Vagif” essay competition were awarded. AZERTAC's correspondent took first place, receiving a diploma and cash prize. Audiences were also treated to special performances by Garabagh University's Faculty of Arts, including the composition“Word in the Sound” and the project“Word of the Braves,” both dedicated to Vagif.

The Vagif Poetry Days officially opened on July 14 in Gazakh, the poet's birthplace, and continued in Ganja and Aghdam before culminating in Shusha on July 23. Activities throughout Shusha include poetry readings, exhibitions, musical performances, a scientific conference, theatrical shows, and artistic programs held at various cultural landmarks such as the restored Vagif mausoleum, Natavan's house, and the Mehmandarov mansion.

The tradition was first launched in 1982 on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and flourished until 1991, when it was interrupted by the occupation of Garabagh. The historic Victory in 2020, led by President Ilham Aliyev, paved the way for its revival.

