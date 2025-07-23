Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Helicopters Dispatched To Battle Wildfires In Aghdam And Aghdara

Helicopters Dispatched To Battle Wildfires In Aghdam And Aghdara


2025-07-23 03:06:37
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

Wildfires have broken out in open areas near the villages of Aliagali and Yeni Qaralar in Aghdam district, as well as the village of Sirkhavend in Aghdara district, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan's Emergency Situations Ministry (MES).

In response, MES forces were immediately dispatched to the scene. To prevent the fire from spreading further and to accelerate containment efforts, two helicopters from the MES Aviation Detachment and additional personnel from the State Fire Protection Service have been deployed.

Firefighting operations are currently ongoing.

Officials noted that the fire initially began yesterday in the villages of Alagali, Qaralar, and Gazanchi in Aghdam, before spreading toward Sirkhavend in Aghdara. Dense shrubbery and dry grass have contributed to the rapid spread of the blaze.

MENAFN23072025000195011045ID1109835379

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search