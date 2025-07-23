167 Clashes On Frontline, Ukrainian Armed Forces Repelled 74 Assaults In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook regarding the situation as of 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23.

"According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 167 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 113 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 5,686 shellings, including 39 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 3,579 loitering munitions," the report said.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular on the areas of the settlements of Yastrubyne, Hrafske in the Sumy Region; Kramatorsk in the Donetsk Region; Kamianske, Novoandriivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 13 areas where personnel, weapons, and military equipment were concentrated, as well as artillery, a command post, and two enemy electronic warfare systems.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by invading forces. The enemy also carried out 15 air strikes, using 28 guided bombs, and carried out 293 shelling attacks, three of which were from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy made one attempt to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders in the Zapadne area.

Four enemy attacks took place yesterday in the Kupiansk sector. Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy assaults in the areas of Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out 21 attacks. The Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna, Myrne, Yampolivka, Torske, and toward Serebrianka.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made four attempts to advance in the area of Hryhorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one combat engagement took place near Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks in the areas of Dyliivka, Toretsk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Ukrainian defenders stopped 74 assaults by the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Zvirove, Udachne, Zelenyi Kut, Dachne, and Oleksiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy carried out nine attacks near the settlements of Voskresenka, Yalta, Piddubne, and Zelenе Pole over the past day.

Over the past day, the enemy made seven futile attempts to attack the positions of Ukrainian units in the Prydniprovske sector.

No combat clashes were recorded in the Orikhiv and Huliaipole sectors.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors, there were no signs of enemy offensive formations.

Ukrinform reported that the Russian army lost 970 more soldiers and three tank in the war against Ukraine.