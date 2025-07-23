Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azerbaijani Central Bank Lowers Refinancing Rate

Azerbaijani Central Bank Lowers Refinancing Rate


2025-07-23 03:06:16
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan lowered the refinancing rate, Trend reports.

Will be updated

MENAFN23072025000187011040ID1109835374

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search