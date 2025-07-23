Kazakhstan, China Launch Unmanned Freight Transport At Border Checkpoints To Boost Middle Corridor
As part of efforts to strengthen Kazakh-Chinese economic cooperation, the implementation of an innovative pilot project titled“Smart Customs” has begun at the border checkpoints“Bakhty” (Kazakhstan) and“Pokitu” (China).
A key element of this initiative is the launch of unmanned cargo transportation, aimed at improving efficiency and digitizing customs logistics.
“The project was agreed upon during a working meeting between Zhandos Duisembiyev, Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Zhi Xiangwei, Secretary of the Party Committee of the city of Tacheng (Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of China),” the report states.
Moreover, the two parties signed a cooperation agreement, which includes joint work on the project, coordination of activities, and exchange of experience in the field of customs and logistics digitalization.
According to the report, the Smart Customs project includes several modern solutions that will make border crossing faster and more convenient. Instead of human drivers, freight will be transported by unmanned vehicles, which will be able to cross the border automatically.
In addition, a unified electronic declaration system has been launched, recognized by both countries, and all document processing and cargo escorting will be fully digitized. Freight will be able to move around the clock, with minimal human involvement, thanks to automatic navigation and control systems.
Smart Customs is expected to help modernize border infrastructure, create new jobs, and attract investment. The project will also boost trade with China and strengthen Kazakhstan's role as a key transit hub in Central Asia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment