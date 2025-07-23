Bosnia, Türkiye Deepen Defense Ties At IDEF 2025 (PHOTO)

Bosnia, Türkiye Deepen Defense Ties At IDEF 2025 (PHOTO)
IDEF 2025, organized under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, is one of the largest and most significant military industry fairs in the region. It brings together leading domestic and international companies from the defense and security sectors, providing a key platform for showcasing modern equipment, exchanging knowledge, and strengthening international cooperation.
On the very first day of the fair, Minister Helez held a meeting with the President of the Defence Industry Agency of the Republic of Türkiye, Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün.
During the meeting, the cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Türkiye in the field of defense was discussed, including achievements so far, current challenges, and directions for future collaboration. Minister Helez expressed particular satisfaction with the meeting, emphasizing the important role of the Defence Industry Agency in supporting projects implemented through the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Türkiye. He also agreed with Prof. Görgün to intensify cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries.
Minister Helez underlined to Görgün that Bosnia and Herzegovina's integration into the European Union and NATO are two strategic goals of the country's foreign and security policy.
The Ministry of Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina expresses its lasting and deep commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye and its full readiness to continue implementing the existing military-financial cooperation agreement with Türkiye, and it believes that a new agreement will be signed in 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment