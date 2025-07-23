Bosnia, Türkiye Deepen Defense Ties At IDEF 2025 (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Deputy Chair of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina and Minister of Defence, Zukan Helez, began participating in the 17th International Defence Industry Fair (IDEF 2025), which will take place from July 22 to July 27, 2025, in Istanbul, Trend reports.

IDEF 2025, organized under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Türkiye, is one of the largest and most significant military industry fairs in the region. It brings together leading domestic and international companies from the defense and security sectors, providing a key platform for showcasing modern equipment, exchanging knowledge, and strengthening international cooperation.

On the very first day of the fair, Minister Helez held a meeting with the President of the Defence Industry Agency of the Republic of Türkiye, Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün.

During the meeting, the cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Republic of Türkiye in the field of defense was discussed, including achievements so far, current challenges, and directions for future collaboration. Minister Helez expressed particular satisfaction with the meeting, emphasizing the important role of the Defence Industry Agency in supporting projects implemented through the Ministry of National Defence of the Republic of Türkiye. He also agreed with Prof. Görgün to intensify cooperation between the defense industries of the two countries.

Minister Helez underlined to Görgün that Bosnia and Herzegovina's integration into the European Union and NATO are two strategic goals of the country's foreign and security policy.

The Ministry of Defence of Bosnia and Herzegovina expresses its lasting and deep commitment to enhancing bilateral cooperation with the Republic of Türkiye and its full readiness to continue implementing the existing military-financial cooperation agreement with Türkiye, and it believes that a new agreement will be signed in 2026.