Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijani Central Bank Reveals Date Of Its Next Ruling On Refinancing Rate

2025-07-23 03:06:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) will announce the next decision on the interest rate corridor parameters on September 10, 2025, Trend reports via the CBA statement.

The statement pointed out that the next decisions on the parameters of the interest rate corridor will be made depending on the dynamics of actual and forecasted inflation, external and internal risk factors.

"The Central Bank will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to ensure price stability," the statement emphasized.

By decision of the CBA Management Board, all parameters of the interest rate corridor were lowered by 0.25 percentage points. The policy rate was reduced to seven percent, the lower bound of the corridor to eight percent, and the upper bound to eight percent.

