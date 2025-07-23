Calls To Boost Agricultural Cooperation Between Jordan, Syria, And Lebanon

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 23 (Petra) -- The president of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Commerce has called for the formation of a trilateral agricultural partnership between Jordan, Syria, and Lebanon, describing it as a strategic step toward enhancing regional food security and sustainable economic growth.During a meeting held Tuesday evening with the head and members of the Syrian Syndicate of Agricultural Engineers, Senator Khalil Al-Haj Tawfiq, who chairs both chambers, emphasized the need to consolidate the comparative advantages and shared agricultural strengths of the three countries. He said such collaboration would serve as a platform for regional integration in agricultural production and food systems.According to a statement issued Wednesday by the Amman Chamber of Commerce, Al-Haj Tawfiq underscored the importance of developing a joint agricultural calendar between Jordan and Syria. Such a move would help regulate import and export flows and ensure steady supplies of agricultural products across borders.He stressed that agricultural cooperation should go beyond trade in goods to include deeper economic integration, improved supply chain linkages, and expanded technical cooperation between the two countries. This, he said, would allow for broader knowledge-sharing and more efficient movement of goods.President of the Syrian Agricultural Engineers Syndicate, Mustafa Al-Mustafa, expressed appreciation for Jordan's consistent support under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, and praised existing public-private partnerships between the two countries. He highlighted Syria's interest in expanding cooperation to support its agricultural sector and attract new investment.Al-Mustafa also pointed to Syria's extensive fertile lands as a promising opportunity for joint ventures in both production and agri-investment. He said Syria is open to all initiatives that contribute to reconstruction and development and is committed to providing the necessary facilities to foster stronger economic ties with Jordan.Jordanian Agricultural Engineers Syndicate President Ali Abu Nuqta and Agricultural Materials Syndicate President Saleh Al-Yaseen also stressed the importance of continuous coordination between public institutions and private stakeholders. They noted that joint initiatives would strengthen food security in the region and contribute to long-term sustainability.Jordan, they said, remains ready to provide both technical and logistical support, and to facilitate agricultural investments that advance mutual economic interests and strengthen regional integration.Members of the two chambers highlighted the value of transferring Jordanian expertise in agri-technology, farm management, and marketing to the Syrian sector, particularly in efforts to rehabilitate agricultural supply chains and improve production efficiency.They also pointed to the reopening of the Bab Al-Hawa border crossing between Syria and Turkey as a potential channel for the flow of Jordanian fruits and vegetables into Turkish and European markets. This, they said, would reduce logistics costs, improve competitiveness, and boost exports of Jordanian produce.The meeting concluded with an agreement to organize a Jordanian agricultural delegation to Damascus, including representatives from plant and livestock sectors, fertilizer companies, producer associations, exporters, and professional unions.The two sides also agreed to create a shared digital database of producers, importers, exporters, and agri-investment opportunities in both countries. The aim is to foster joint ventures, expand trade, and restore commercial volumes to pre-crisis levels, while addressing any obstacles to economic cooperation.