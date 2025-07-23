World Central Kitchen Sends Food Convoy To Northern Gaza Via Jordan

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 23 (Petra) -- A humanitarian aid convoy carrying food supplies from the World Central Kitchen (WCK) was dispatched to northern Gaza on Wednesday, with logistical support provided by the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO) and the Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army.The 36-truck convoy was routed through the Zikim crossing, reaching northern areas of Gaza where humanitarian conditions have sharply deteriorated amid ongoing hostilities and persistent disruptions to supply lines.The shipment comes as part of WCK's continued efforts to deliver ready-to-eat meals and emergency food assistance to conflict-affected communities, particularly in areas that are difficult to access. The aid operation was carried out in coordination with Jordanian authorities as part of the Kingdom's ongoing support for international relief efforts in Gaza.JHCO stated that the use of the northern crossing point represents a vital logistical channel for reaching communities in need, especially given the constraints facing traditional border crossings and the growing shortages of essential supplies, including food, water, and medicine.Jordan continues to facilitate the movement of humanitarian assistance through all available routes, reaffirming its longstanding commitment to supporting the Palestinian people and addressing urgent needs in the Gaza Strip.