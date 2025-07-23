Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
FM To Meet U.S. Secretary Of State In Washington

2025-07-23 03:05:43
Amman, July 23 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi is scheduled to hold talks in Washington on Wednesday with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

