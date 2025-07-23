403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Appsflyer Report Reveals Tariff Turmoil Sparks Ecommerce Budget Shift As Global UA Spend Hits $4.6B
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, July 23, 2025 – AppsFlyer's 2025 State of eCommerce App Marketing report reveals a dramatic shift in global growth strategy: China-based eCommerce apps, now responsible for 85% of worldwide iOS user acquisition spend, have begun reallocating budgets from the US to Western Europe at scale. In Germany, iOS UA jumped 170% YoY in Jan–May 2025 and in France, it more than doubled, highlighting the rising importance of flexible, regionally tailored strategies in an unpredictable market environment.
"This reallocation signals a broader transformation in mobile growth, shaped by tariff uncertainty, regional platform dynamics, and increasing reliance on loyalty-focused remarketing," said Sue Azari, Industry Lead for eCommerce at AppsFlyer. "With the possibility of regulatory or geopolitical shifts ahead, marketers must be ready to adapt quickly. Brands are now making real-time decisions about where to invest based on regulatory environments, user lifetime value, and competitive positioning across multiple continents."
The data also points to a change in seasonal pacing, as marketers move more budget into acquisition earlier in the year and focus on remarketing during high-attention periods. In November alone, re-engagement surged 218% in the US and 330% in Brazil.
Across platforms, iOS continues to outperform in monetization. Users convert 1.3 days faster, and have a 39% higher first-time purchase rate and 68% stronger re-purchase performance, a loyalty signal that turns acquisition into long-term value. In-app purchase revenue on iOS rose 10 % in 2025, nearly double the growth on Android. India stood out with 44 % year-over-year iOS growth, showing that even in Android-dominant markets, high-value behavior is increasingly platform-driven.
Further Global Insights from the 2025 State of eCommerce
Remarketing spend hit $16.4B in 2024. That is 3.5x higher than UA budgets. Android's share increased from 64% to 77%, reflecting more mature re-engagement strategies
Web-to-app install flows also rose sharply, increasing by 38 % ahead of peak season and another 37% in spring 2025, highlighting the growing importance brands place on driving existing web users to their apps, where
the native environment delivers stronger loyalty and higher conversion rates
Fraud exposure approached up to $1 billion globally at risk, with iOS fraud rates dropping from 30.1% to 25.9% while Android edged up from 9.4 % to 10.5%. AI-powered solutions remain essential for effective protection
United States Insights
The US remained the largest remarketing market at $6.67 billion in 2024
China-based apps now account for over $2.3 billion in US remarketing activity
iOS user acquisition declined 38 % year-over-year in November, while Android fell 32 %
Organic installs outpaced paid, reflecting a brand-led ecosystem
Android's loyal-to-regular conversion ratio was 22 % higher than iOS, suggesting stronger post-conversion retention among Android users in the US
Germany Insights
iOS UA surged 170 % year-over-year from January to May 2025, largely due to China-based app investment
Germany became a primary destination for tariff-driven budget reallocation
Spend remained steady throughout Q4, in contrast to markets with holiday-driven spikes
Remarketing spend surged 220% year-over-year in November 2024, as China-based apps expanded re-engagement efforts alongside user acquisition
France Insights
iOS UA more than doubled as China-based apps prioritized European growth
Android in-app purchase spend declined 30% in November, affected by economic pressure and platform shifts
Spain Insights
Time to purchase on both iOS and Android was among the slowest globally, with third purchases averaging around 10 to 12 days post-install
Spain ranked near the bottom for both install-to-purchase and install-to-loyal conversion rates across platforms, indicating longer decision cycles and weaker short-term monetization
On iOS, install-to-purchase rate hovered just below the global average, with install-to-loyal significantly lagging behind
On Android, both conversion and loyalty rates were among the lowest across all measured markets
LATAM Insights
Brazil:
iOS user acquisition surged 481% in November 2024, while Android fell 22%
Remarketing spend jumped 330% year-over-year in November 2024
Android revenue declined 28% in 2025 despite continued UA activity
Android IAP spend dropped 32% in November, affected by economic pressure and platform shifts
Time-to-purchase rates were consistent across platforms, helped by strong local payment infrastructure
Click flooding remained the dominant Android fraud tactic in the market
Paid installs surged 155% during holiday season
Mexico:
iOS user acquisition rose 21% while Android fell 21% in November 2024
Remarketing spend jumped 136% year-over-year in November 2024
APAC Insights
India:
iOS in-app purchase revenue surged 44% year-over-year in November 2024, with sustained growth of 31% from January to May 2025
Remarketing spend reached $447 million in early 2025, with 99.7% originating from India-based apps, highlighting strong domestic user retention focus
iOS user acquisition grew 70% year-over-year in November, while Android increased 24%
Indonesia:
Android user acquisition rose 43% year-over-year in November 2024 and 67% from January to May 2025, reflecting renewed investment in high-scale, cost-efficient markets
iOS loyalty conversion rates were 70% above the global average, indicating high-value user behavior even in Android-dominant markets
Japan:
Android loyal user rates were 80% above the platform average, showing strong re-engagement potential
iOS users were 1.5 to 2.5 days slower to convert compared to other markets, representing one of the widest time-to-purchase gaps globally
South Korea:
iOS loyalty rates exceeded global average by over 60%
Android loyal user rates were among the highest globally at 80% above the average, trailing only Japan and Saudi Arabia
Time-to-purchase gap between platforms was among the widest, with Android users 1.5 to 2.5 days slower to convert
Methodology
AppsFlyer's State of eCommerce App Marketing, 2025 Edition analyzes anonymous, aggregated data from 1,600 eCommerce apps (excluding marketplaces and grocery apps) with at least 3,000 installs per month per country. The study covers 3.1 billion paid app installs and 26 billion remarketing conversions from October 2023 to May 2025. All results meet strict volume thresholds and are based on anonymized, privacy-preserving methodologies.
About AppsFlyer
AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room, and privacy-preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships. T
"This reallocation signals a broader transformation in mobile growth, shaped by tariff uncertainty, regional platform dynamics, and increasing reliance on loyalty-focused remarketing," said Sue Azari, Industry Lead for eCommerce at AppsFlyer. "With the possibility of regulatory or geopolitical shifts ahead, marketers must be ready to adapt quickly. Brands are now making real-time decisions about where to invest based on regulatory environments, user lifetime value, and competitive positioning across multiple continents."
The data also points to a change in seasonal pacing, as marketers move more budget into acquisition earlier in the year and focus on remarketing during high-attention periods. In November alone, re-engagement surged 218% in the US and 330% in Brazil.
Across platforms, iOS continues to outperform in monetization. Users convert 1.3 days faster, and have a 39% higher first-time purchase rate and 68% stronger re-purchase performance, a loyalty signal that turns acquisition into long-term value. In-app purchase revenue on iOS rose 10 % in 2025, nearly double the growth on Android. India stood out with 44 % year-over-year iOS growth, showing that even in Android-dominant markets, high-value behavior is increasingly platform-driven.
Further Global Insights from the 2025 State of eCommerce
Remarketing spend hit $16.4B in 2024. That is 3.5x higher than UA budgets. Android's share increased from 64% to 77%, reflecting more mature re-engagement strategies
Web-to-app install flows also rose sharply, increasing by 38 % ahead of peak season and another 37% in spring 2025, highlighting the growing importance brands place on driving existing web users to their apps, where
the native environment delivers stronger loyalty and higher conversion rates
Fraud exposure approached up to $1 billion globally at risk, with iOS fraud rates dropping from 30.1% to 25.9% while Android edged up from 9.4 % to 10.5%. AI-powered solutions remain essential for effective protection
United States Insights
The US remained the largest remarketing market at $6.67 billion in 2024
China-based apps now account for over $2.3 billion in US remarketing activity
iOS user acquisition declined 38 % year-over-year in November, while Android fell 32 %
Organic installs outpaced paid, reflecting a brand-led ecosystem
Android's loyal-to-regular conversion ratio was 22 % higher than iOS, suggesting stronger post-conversion retention among Android users in the US
Germany Insights
iOS UA surged 170 % year-over-year from January to May 2025, largely due to China-based app investment
Germany became a primary destination for tariff-driven budget reallocation
Spend remained steady throughout Q4, in contrast to markets with holiday-driven spikes
Remarketing spend surged 220% year-over-year in November 2024, as China-based apps expanded re-engagement efforts alongside user acquisition
France Insights
iOS UA more than doubled as China-based apps prioritized European growth
Android in-app purchase spend declined 30% in November, affected by economic pressure and platform shifts
Spain Insights
Time to purchase on both iOS and Android was among the slowest globally, with third purchases averaging around 10 to 12 days post-install
Spain ranked near the bottom for both install-to-purchase and install-to-loyal conversion rates across platforms, indicating longer decision cycles and weaker short-term monetization
On iOS, install-to-purchase rate hovered just below the global average, with install-to-loyal significantly lagging behind
On Android, both conversion and loyalty rates were among the lowest across all measured markets
LATAM Insights
Brazil:
iOS user acquisition surged 481% in November 2024, while Android fell 22%
Remarketing spend jumped 330% year-over-year in November 2024
Android revenue declined 28% in 2025 despite continued UA activity
Android IAP spend dropped 32% in November, affected by economic pressure and platform shifts
Time-to-purchase rates were consistent across platforms, helped by strong local payment infrastructure
Click flooding remained the dominant Android fraud tactic in the market
Paid installs surged 155% during holiday season
Mexico:
iOS user acquisition rose 21% while Android fell 21% in November 2024
Remarketing spend jumped 136% year-over-year in November 2024
APAC Insights
India:
iOS in-app purchase revenue surged 44% year-over-year in November 2024, with sustained growth of 31% from January to May 2025
Remarketing spend reached $447 million in early 2025, with 99.7% originating from India-based apps, highlighting strong domestic user retention focus
iOS user acquisition grew 70% year-over-year in November, while Android increased 24%
Indonesia:
Android user acquisition rose 43% year-over-year in November 2024 and 67% from January to May 2025, reflecting renewed investment in high-scale, cost-efficient markets
iOS loyalty conversion rates were 70% above the global average, indicating high-value user behavior even in Android-dominant markets
Japan:
Android loyal user rates were 80% above the platform average, showing strong re-engagement potential
iOS users were 1.5 to 2.5 days slower to convert compared to other markets, representing one of the widest time-to-purchase gaps globally
South Korea:
iOS loyalty rates exceeded global average by over 60%
Android loyal user rates were among the highest globally at 80% above the average, trailing only Japan and Saudi Arabia
Time-to-purchase gap between platforms was among the widest, with Android users 1.5 to 2.5 days slower to convert
Methodology
AppsFlyer's State of eCommerce App Marketing, 2025 Edition analyzes anonymous, aggregated data from 1,600 eCommerce apps (excluding marketplaces and grocery apps) with at least 3,000 installs per month per country. The study covers 3.1 billion paid app installs and 26 billion remarketing conversions from October 2023 to May 2025. All results meet strict volume thresholds and are based on anonymized, privacy-preserving methodologies.
About AppsFlyer
AppsFlyer helps brands make good choices for their business and their customers with its advanced measurement, data analytics, deep linking, engagement, fraud protection, data clean room, and privacy-preserving technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences, AppsFlyer empowers thousands of creators and technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships. T
User :- Mohamed Rizwan H
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment