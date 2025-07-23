403
Hungary reveals joint pipeline project with Russia
(MENAFN) Hungary has confirmed progress on a new oil pipeline project with Serbia that will transport Russian crude, defying EU efforts to reduce reliance on Russian energy. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced on Monday that the 300-kilometer pipeline is moving forward and emphasized Hungary’s determination to maintain energy ties with Moscow.
The planned pipeline will have an annual capacity of 4 to 5 million tons and allow Serbia to access Russian oil through the Druzhba pipeline. It will also position Hungary as a key transit country for regional energy supply. Following discussions with Russian Deputy Energy Minister Pavel Sorokin and Serbian Energy Minister Dubravka Dedovic-Handanovic, Szijjarto said all parties support the project and are finalizing construction and investment plans. The pipeline could be operational by 2027.
“We are working together with our Serbian and Russian partners to build this new oil pipeline,” Szijjarto wrote on X. Speaking to the press, he criticized Brussels for trying to sever Hungary’s access to Russian energy, which he said would dramatically raise household energy costs. “We won’t let that happen,” he stated. “We’re building new sources, not shutting them down.”
While Szijjarto didn’t specify Russia’s exact role in the project, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak previously stated that Moscow is ready to assist in both construction and supply for the pipeline.
Russian oil deliveries to the EU have significantly declined due to sanctions related to the Ukraine conflict, including a ban on seaborne crude in 2023 and a price cap on Russian oil. The EU’s RePowerEU strategy aims to eliminate Russian energy imports entirely by 2028.
Hungary, which relies heavily on Russian oil and gas, has consistently opposed these sanctions. Though it initially blocked new energy restrictions, Budapest agreed to the EU’s 18th sanctions package in July after securing exemptions. The package includes a flexible price cap and limits on oil products derived from Russian crude, even if refined in third countries.
Moscow has criticized these sanctions as ineffective and harmful to Europe, arguing they have led to energy price increases and forced the EU to consider more expensive alternatives — or continue sourcing Russian oil through intermediaries.
