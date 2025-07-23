Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Participates In 56Th Regular Session Of Arab Permanent Committee On Human Rights

2025-07-23 03:02:12
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated in the 56th regular session of the Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights, which began on Monday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States in Cairo.

The State of Qatar was represented at the session by Acting Director of Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Sara Abdullah Al Saadi.

The session was also attended by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) of Qatar in an observer capacity, represented by Secretary-General of NHRC H E Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali.

The session also included participation from representatives of government bodies concerned with human rights in the member states, as well as relevant entities within the Arab joint action system.

During the session, discussions focused on addressing Israeli violations and racist practices in the occupied Arab territories, as well as issues concerning Arab prisoners and detainees in Israeli prisons, and the remains of Palestinian and Arab martyrs held by the occupation authorities in 'cemeteries of numbers.'

The session also approved the theme for the Arab Human Rights Day 2026, which is observed annually on March 16.

The recommendations issued by the 56th regular session of the Arab Permanent Committee on Human Rights, held under the chairmanship of Chairman of the Arab Permanent Committee for Human Rights HE Ambassador Talal Khaled Al-Mutairi, will be submitted to the 164th regular session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the ministerial level, scheduled for next September, for consideration and adoption.

