Orbital Adopts Sumsub's Advanced Transaction Monitoring Solutions Across Fiat And Stablecoin Payments

LONDON, TALLINN, Estonia and GIBRALTAR, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital , a global payment orchestration platform across stablecoins and traditional payment rails, has announced it is collaborating with Sumsub , a global leader in verification and anti-fraud, to implement advanced transaction monitoring across and screening across its entire payments stack. The relationship enhances Orbital's ability to monitor and manage both fiat and stablecoin transactions, bolstering compliance capabilities while delivering a more seamless and secure user experience.

This milestone marks a critical step in Orbital's ongoing investment in robust financial crime prevention and regulatory alignment, including readiness for standards like the Travel Rule. Sumsub's solution gives Orbital real-time risk detection, enhanced screening, flexible rule-setting, and ongoing monitoring - enabling faster responses to flagged activity, clearer oversight for regulators and clients, and stronger transaction controls.

Additionally, the integration, rolled out across Orbital's B2B and B2B2C offerings, enhances compliance and customer experience by enabling faster investigation of flagged transactions, retrospective analytics, and audit-ready controls tailored for regulators and enterprise clients.

"Compliance, along with security and governance, are three fundamental pillars by which Orbital operates," said Luke Wingfield Digby, Co-Founder and Head of Corporate Development of Orbital. "Our commitment to creating a scalable and secure ecosystem that clients can trust means staying one step ahead with innovative features that deliver ongoing assurance. As regulatory frameworks like the Travel Rule gain global traction, effective transaction monitoring becomes more critical than ever. We evaluated the market for potential providers to strengthen our financial crime and anti-money laundering compliance programs. Orbital chose to work with Sumsub because it was the most capable vendor assessed at supporting our platform to prevent illegal and criminal activity over its products and services."

"Orbital is clearly focused on creating a secure and compliant payment experience, which made this a natural fit. By working together, we ensure Orbital gains access to real-time transaction insights, flexible rule-setting, and automated checks that strengthen their ability to detect suspicious activity across both fiat and stablecoin payments," said Julia Bond, Business Development Director, EU/UK at Sumsub. "We're excited to support Orbital in delivering best-in-class monitoring across both fiat and stablecoin transactions, helping them stay ahead of regulatory changes and customer expectations."

The adoption, initiated in early 2025, strengthens Orbital's existing compliance framework by bringing in specialist third-party expertise. It plays a key role in supporting ongoing efforts around identity verification, customer-level risk scoring and ongoing development of tools to support Orbital's partners.

About Orbital

Orbital group is an award-winning global payment orchestration platform specialised in delivering secure, seamless and compliant stablecoin and traditional payments for enterprises. It equips B2B and B2C businesses with an all-in-one platform that offers named vIBANs, stablecoin wallets, and the ability to pay-in, payout, and exchange across all major stablecoins, traditional currencies, and over 80 exotic currencies interchangeably.

Founded in 2017, Orbital is the trading name representing the group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers: Pay Perform Limited - a Financial Conduct Authority authorised payment institution, Pay Perform (Gibraltar) Limited - an e-money issuer permissioned by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Pay Perform Digital Limited a distributed ledger technology provider authorised by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission, Pay Perform OÜ a virtual currency service provider authorised by Republic of Estonia Financial Intelligence Unit and Pay Perform Switzerland GmbH a member of VQF SRO, an officially recognised self-regulatory organisation (SRO) according to the Swiss Anti-Money Laundering Act.

Orbital's multi-jurisdictional licensing framework, combined with compliance with international security standards including SOC 2 Type 2, ISO 27001:2022, CSA TPC, and Cyber Essentials Plus, enables the platform to seamlessly unify both stablecoin and traditional currency payments on a global scale.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce, education, and gaming industries, including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Vodafone, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo.

Sumsub has citations in research published by global institutions such as the United Nations and Statista, as well as ongoing consultancy and engagements with INTERPOL.

Important: Information provided herein is intended to inform eligible corporate customers about Orbital's services and does not constitute financial or investment advice. The availability of particular Orbital's services is subject to jurisdictional and regulatory limitations, compliance approval and signing of definitive service agreement. Orbital does not recommend buying or selling any particular digital assets and makes no representation on the suitability or reliability of any such asset. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and carry significant risks, including potential total loss. Stablecoins carry risks related to issuer solvency, reserve adequacy, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Orbital is the trading name representing the Pay Perform group of traditional financial and digital asset service providers. Regulatory status of Orbital's services differs per jurisdiction, and you may not be protected by government or regulatory protection schemes. Please see Legal Disclosures for more information or reach out to us at: [email protected] .

