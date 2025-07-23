Empowered With Meg Ryan Spotlights Restorative Pathways' Innovative Approach To Domestic Violence
"Our innovative efforts to end interpersonal violence, break generational cycles, and transform the systems that sustain harm are more critical than ever. When we remove survivors from violent situations without addressing the full ecosystem of harm-including those who cause it-we risk reinforcing poverty, deepening family instability, and setting the stage for new cycles of violence to emerge. Real safety comes from healing whole families and repairing the systems that failed them in the first place." - Sophora Acheson, CEO
The segment will highlight Restorative Pathways' innovative RAFT (Restorative Action for Family Transformation) program, which provides a comprehensive, three-pronged approach to addressing domestic violence. This includes a residential facility with wraparound services for individuals who have caused harm, in-home services to ensure the safety and healing of survivors, and restorative justice practices aimed at repairing family and community bonds. This unique model is rooted in the understanding that violence often stems from deeper issues like childhood trauma, addiction, homelessness, financial stress, and untreated mental health struggles. By tackling these root causes-such as trauma, poverty, and substance use-Restorative Pathways demonstrates that lasting change is possible and that violence, which is a learned behavior, can also be unlearned.
This segment aims to inspire viewers to become part of the solution, whether as family members seeking support, professionals looking for effective models, or policymakers open to innovative, community-driven approaches, and to recognize that resources like Restorative Pathways offer real pathways to healing and a safer future for everyone.
About "Empowered with Meg Ryan" : "Empowered with Meg Ryan" is a Public Television program that provides viewers with valuable insights and educational content, inspiring them to take informed action in their lives and communities. The program highlights organizations that are making a positive impact and providing pathways to greater well-being. Learn more at:
About Restorative Pathways : Restorative Pathways is a pioneering organization dedicated to transforming the landscape of domestic violence solutions. Their "Whole Family Services" model, including the innovative RAFT program, offers a comprehensive approach to healing and accountability. By addressing the root causes of violence and supporting every member of the family, Restorative Pathways is committed to creating safer and more resilient communities. Learn more at:
