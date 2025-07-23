Loom Reaches $50M In Total Volume Swapped While Still In Its Beta Version

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Loom is a token swapping platform specializing in non-custodial cross-chain swaps and privacy solutions.

Lugano, Switzerland, July 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loom , a cross-chain token swapping platform, announced that it has generated over $50 million from token swaps despite still being in its beta version. The platform achieved this feat in less than six months following its beta release in late January 2025.







Loom has had a standout year so far, despite the crypto market's extreme volatility and unpredictable evolution in 2025. At the end of April, the platform had surpassed $10 million in token swaps. Overcoming the $50 million threshold in total volume swapped, along with the 2,500+ completed orders and an almost bug-free history, adds to the company's success. Loom is now preparing to reach other impressive milestones as one of the fastest-growing token-swapping platforms in the industry.

Loom enables users to exchange tokens across different blockchain networks seamlessly. The platform supports several major networks, including Ethereum, Base, Solana, Bitcoin, Arbitrum, Avalanche, and BSC Chain. At the same time, the team continues to add support for more. Loom gives users complete control over their assets, ensuring they benefit from maximum security and privacy.

One of Loom's top features is allowing users to engage in private cross-chain swaps without passing KYC (Know-Your-Customer) procedures. Users don't have to provide personal data and can start swapping tokens as soon as they connect their wallets. This also means they can perform private token swaps that cannot be traced back to their accounts.

Looms adheres to the highest security standards in the industry, employing advanced cryptographic techniques, thorough smart contract audits, and secure cross-chain messaging. Moreover, its service is non-custodial, meaning users maintain control of their assets throughout the process.

Loom supports over 80 different tokens, including some of the most popular in the market, such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), TRON (TRX), Cardano (ADA), and Pepecoin (PEPE), among others. The platform adds new tokens every week, enhancing its library and providing users with increased flexibility. Additionally, Loom claims to offer some of the most competitive, transparent rates in the market, without hidden charges or surprise fees.

About Loom

Loom is a token swapping platform specializing in non-custodial cross-chain swaps and privacy solutions. The platform launched in January 2025 in its beta version and progressed to surpass $50 million in total volume swapped by July. The platform is gradually building a solid reputation as a secure, privacy-first, token-swapping service that supports a wide range of networks and tokens. Its no-KYC policy and low, transparent fees are among the other perks that consistently attract new users.

Visit the Loom websit for more information on the platform and its services.

