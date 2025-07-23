Princia Awarded $15,000 For Light Pollution Research

Rushil Kukreja, Founder & President of Princia

Student-Led Nonprofit Princia Receives Prestigious Christine Stevens Wildlife Award to Combat the Growing Crisis of Light Pollution

VA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Animal Welfare Institute has recognized Princia for the prestigious Christine Stevens Wildlife Award, granting $15,000 to support the organization's groundbreaking research on how artificial light affects animal life. The award marks a major step forward in understanding an overlooked threat to biodiversity, and it comes at a time when light pollution is accelerating unchecked worldwide.

Princia was founded by Rushil Kukreja, a high school student who realized that light pollution is not just a problem for astronomers, but also an environmental and public health issue. What began as a student-led initiative has grown into a recognized organization with over 250 members, dedicated to addressing one of the most widespread yet under-recognized forms of pollution.

The award comes as Princia continues to expand its existing initiatives, including helping thousands of residents and businesses convert to dark-sky friendly lighting systems that prevent light trespass and pollution. The organization has worked with over 700 schools to educate students about light pollution and its environmental impacts.

"This award is incredibly meaningful because it recognizes light pollution as a legitimate environmental concern that deserves serious scientific attention," said Kukreja. "When I first started talking about this issue, many people had never considered how our excessive use of artificial light could be harming us."

Light pollution is a rapidly growing crisis – contributing to the deaths of an estimated 600 million birds each year, releasing 21 million tons of CO2 annually, and increasing the risk of serious health conditions like breast cancer by up to 30%.

The Christine Stevens Wildlife Award will fund Princia's innovative research project, "Restoring Dark Corridors," which aims to develop practical solutions for reducing light pollution's environmental impact. This research will provide science-based recommendations for farmers, city planners, and conservationists looking to implement more sustainable lighting practices that benefit natural ecosystems.

Since its founding, Princia has established itself as a leading voice in the growing movement to address light pollution. The organization has partnered with environmental groups, astronomical societies, and municipal governments to raise awareness about the issue and advocate for responsible lighting policies.

"Light pollution affects everyone. It impacts our health, our environment, and our connection to the natural night sky," Kukreja explained. "But the good news is that unlike many environmental problems, light pollution is something that we can solve relatively easily with the right knowledge and commitment."

With this recognition and funding, Princia is positioned to make significant strides in addressing a problem that affects over 80% of the world's population. Princia's work represents a new generation of environmental advocacy, led by young people like Kukreja who are tackling neglected issues with innovative approaches and scientific rigor.

