Robotimize And Hasba Medik Launch Strategic Alliance To Showcase Global Rehabilitation 4.0 At Cheras CME

Even Koh, Group General Manager of Robotimize Group, presenting innovative rehabilitation technologies during the CME session at Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital.

HandVivanteTM MirrorHand, GripVivanteTM, and StrideVivanteTM systems set up for live demonstration during the CME session at Cheras Rehabilitation Hospital.

Group photo captured during the two-day comprehensive product and clinical training session conducted by the Robotimize team for Hasba Medik at Robotimize Malaysia HQ.

Robotimize and Hasba Medik showcase smart neurorehab tech at Cheras CME, launching a strategic alliance to scale Rehabilitation 4.0 across ASEAN.

- Zen Koh, Strategic Advisor, RobotimizeKUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Robotimize Group , a global pioneer in intelligent neurorehabilitation and robotics, has announced a strategic collaboration with Hasba Medik, Malaysia's leading provider of advanced prosthetic and rehabilitation technologies. The partnership was inaugurated at a high-impact Continuing Medical Education (CME) session hosted by Hospital Rehabilitation Cheras, one of Malaysia's premier centres for physical medicine and rehabilitation.Held on 4 July 2025, the CME session marked the beginning of a long-term alliance aimed at transforming patient outcomes across Southeast Asia. At the centre of the event was the demonstration of cutting-edge innovations from the VivantePlexusTM and ACETM platforms-an ecosystem of interoperable technologies shaping the future of personalised and scalable rehabilitation care.The collaboration represents Robotimize's commitment to localising global technologies in emerging healthcare markets, and Hasba Medik's vision to equip Malaysian clinicians with next-generation therapeutic tools.Driving Clinical Impact: Addressing the Rehabilitation Resource GapLed by Even Koh, Group General Manager of Robotimize, the CME session addressed one of the region's most urgent rehabilitation challenges: the widening gap between patient needs and therapist availability.As ageing populations and the incidence of neurodegenerative and musculoskeletal disorders continue to rise, healthcare systems across Asia face significant workforce strain. Traditional therapy models, although effective, are increasingly constrained by clinician-to-patient ratios and limited scalability.“In my experience, meaningful innovation in rehabilitation must not only serve the patient but also empower the therapist. What we presented at Hospital Rehabilitation Cheras is more than just machines-it's a new ecosystem of care,” remarked Even Koh in his keynote address.The session demonstrated how intelligent rehabilitation technologies can augment clinical delivery, enable greater therapy frequency, and extend services beyond institutional walls-ushering in a new model of digitally enabled recovery.Technology in Focus: The VivantePlexusTM Rehabilitation SuiteThe highlight of the event was a live demonstration of three intelligent rehabilitation solutions from Robotimize's VivantePlexusTM platform, each designed to target distinct stages of motor recovery while enabling therapist-led personalisation.HandVivanteTM MirrorHandAn advanced robotic hand exoskeleton, MirrorHand combines ergonomic design with real-time assistive actuation, enabling patients with impaired motor function to relearn natural hand movements through mirror therapy, bilateral training, and task-oriented exercises.GripVivanteTMThis upper-limb Functional Electrical Stimulation (FES) solution induces coordinated motor patterns such as hand closure, thumb opposition, and lateral pinch. Built with intelligent stimulation algorithms, GripVivanteTM supports neural re-education in stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation.StrideVivanteTMA lower-limb FES system engineered for gait retraining, StrideVivanteTM uses sensor-driven feedback and adaptive stimulation to support ankle dorsiflexion and knee extension. The system synchronises with the user's gait phase in real-time, promoting symmetry, balance, and forward propulsion.Each device is interconnected via the VivantePlexusTM software backbone, enabling synchronised therapy protocols, centralised patient data management, and remote monitoring-providing clinicians with unprecedented insights and control across the rehabilitation continuum.Strategic Value to Malaysia's Public Rehabilitation InfrastructureThe launch venue-Hospital Rehabilitation Cheras-is one of Malaysia's foremost public rehabilitation hospitals, serving over 15,000 patients with a staff base exceeding 820 personnel. As a national reference centre, its adoption of emerging technologies sets the tone for policy integration and scale-up across the country.Dr Farah Nazri, Senior Rehabilitation Physician at the hospital, commented:“We welcome new technologies that can augment our therapists' capabilities and improve continuity of care. The ability to deliver consistent, objective, and repeatable therapy is critical for ensuring long-term recovery, especially for stroke and spinal cord injury patients.”The CME also highlighted how Malaysia's Ministry of Health and healthcare providers are actively exploring digital transformation in clinical rehabilitation, with Cheras serving as a flagship pilot site for intelligent therapeutic platforms.Training and Knowledge Transfer: Laying the Foundation for Sustainable AdoptionFollowing the CME session, Robotimize and Hasba Medik co-hosted a two-day clinical and technical trainingprogramme at Robotimize's Malaysia headquarters. The curriculum included:.Hands-on sessions for therapists and biomedical engineers.Real-time therapy simulations with pre-configured patient scenarios.Customisation of stimulation parameters for patient-specific goals.System calibration and remote diagnostics.Integration with electronic medical record and telehealth platformsThis initiative ensures that the local support infrastructure is equipped to deliver sustained, high-quality implementation-moving beyond product introduction to clinical enablement.Global Vision Meets Local RelevanceKerry Guo, Founder and CEO of Robotimize:“At Robotimize, we are redefining rehabilitation by combining intelligence, precision, and human empathy. Our collaboration with Hasba Medik and Cheras Hospital represents a new standard for what's possible when clinicians, engineers, and industry come together. We're not just introducing technology-we're cultivating transformation that is sustainable, evidence-based, and scalable across ASEAN.”Zen Koh , Strategic Advisor, Robotimize:“Rehabilitation 4.0 is not a future vision-it's a present reality, driven by interoperability, automation, and data. What we're demonstrating in Malaysia is a model for how advanced technologies can be seamlessly embedded into public health infrastructure. This partnership marks a crucial step toward equitable, intelligent rehabilitation globally.”Professor Denny Oetomo, Scientific Advisor, Robotimize:“Scientific innovation must translate into clinical benefit. That is our guiding principle at Robotimize. Through platforms like VivantePlexusTM, we're enabling therapy that is objective, adaptive, and repeatable-crucial attributes for neuroplastic recovery. The engagement we saw from the clinicians in Malaysia affirms the importance of such technologies in real-world settings.”Hasba Medik: Local Partner, National VisionA stalwart of Malaysia's rehabilitation and prosthetics ecosystem, Hasba Medik has long been recognised for delivering personalised solutions to both public and private institutions. Their reach extends into specialist care, orthotics, and adaptive technologies.Mr Amir Hisham, Head of Rehabilitation Solutions at Hasba Medik, shared:“Hasba Medik is committed to enabling clinicians to work smarter and patients to recover faster. Through our partnership with Robotimize, we are bringing the future of rehabilitation into today's clinics. This collaboration also ensures that Malaysian therapists are at the forefront of the global shift toward intelligent therapy delivery.”Hasba Medik is also playing a critical role in building the in-country service and maintenance backbone necessary for long-term sustainability of high-tech systems in clinical environments.Rehabilitation 4.0 in ASEAN: A Scalable, Inclusive FutureRobotimize's partnership model aligns with its global mission to make intelligent rehabilitation more accessible, interoperable, and clinically effective. The introduction of the VivantePlexusTM platform in Malaysia is the beginning of a broader ASEAN strategy that will see Robotimize replicate its model of partnership, education, and deployment in countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.Core pillars of this strategy include:.Collaboration with national rehabilitation associations and policy makers.Regional train-the-trainer initiatives.Cloud-based data architecture for multi-site collaboration.Integration with national electronic health records.Participation in cross-border clinical research networksThis approach ensures that Rehabilitation 4.0 is not only technologically sound but also socioeconomically viable and aligned with regional health equity goals.Next Steps: Deployment, Research, and Ecosystem ExpansionIn the next phase of the collaboration, Robotimize and Hasba Medik will:.Begin supervised clinical use of VivantePlexusTM devices at Cheras.Initiate multi-centre clinical outcome studies.Extend training support across additional Malaysian facilities.Localise ACETM cognitive engagement modules for dual-domain recovery.Launch the NeuroVivanteTM and TeleVivanteTM platforms to complement physical therapy with cognitive rehabilitation and remote care continuityThese initiatives will culminate in a joint ASEAN Rehabilitation Technology Forum in 2026, aimed at convening policymakers, clinicians, and technology developers to co-create frameworks for future adoption.About Robotimize GroupRobotimize Group is a global developer of intelligent, modular rehabilitation systems headquartered in Singapore with regional operations in Malaysia and Europe. Founded by internationally recognised experts in robotics, neuroengineering, and AI, the company is behind some of the most advanced rehabilitation platforms in use today, including:.VivantePlexusTM – Integrated physical rehabilitation ecosystem.NeuroVivanteTM – Cognitive and neurological stimulation suite.TeleVivanteTM – Remote rehabilitation and data synchronisation module.ElevoVivanteTM – Balance, coordination, and postural control systemsRobotimize's approach is rooted in the belief that the future of rehabilitation must be humanised, interoperable, and intelligent-delivering value not only to patients but also to healthcare systems, clinicians, and society at large.About Hasba MedikHeadquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Hasba Medik is a trusted provider of advanced prosthetic and rehabilitation technologies, serving public and private healthcare institutions across Malaysia. With a strong focus on clinician training, patient-centric solutions, and scalable innovation, Hasba Medik plays a vital role in bringing global rehabilitation advancements into local clinical practice.About Cheras Rehabilitation HospitalCheras Rehabilitation Hospital is Malaysia's leading national centre for rehabilitation medicine, delivering high-quality, multidisciplinary care to thousands of patients annually. With a commitment to clinical excellence, education, and innovation, the hospital is a key partner in piloting and scaling intelligent rehabilitation technologies within the public healthcare system.

