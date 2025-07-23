Dr. Adriana Lombardi Redefines Dermatologic Care At The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center Of New Jersey

Dr. Adriana Lombardi

NJ Top Docs has reviewed and approved Dr. Adriana Lombardi based on merit for 2025.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Since founding The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey in 2018, Dr. Adriana Lombardi has created a trusted destination where clinical excellence meets compassionate, patient-focused care. With more than a decade of experience in early skin cancer detection and treatment, and over 7,000 surgeries performed, Dr. Lombardi is recognized as a leader in the field of dermatology and Mohs micrographic surgery. Her practice has grown into a comprehensive center that emphasizes not only expert skin cancer care, but also a holistic approach to aesthetics and wellness.Dr. Lombardi's background reflects a lifelong dedication to surgical precision and dermatologic innovation. Inspired early on by her father, an orthopedic surgeon, she combined her passion for surgery with her interest in dermatology, allowing her to focus on the treatment and reconstruction of skin cancer. Her expertise in Mohs surgery ensures the complete removal of cancerous tissue with the added focus of achieving the most cosmetically optimal outcome. Each patient is carefully guided through their diagnosis and treatment plan, ensuring they feel supported and informed every step of the way.Beyond her proficiency in skin cancer treatment, Dr. Lombardi offers a broad array of advanced cosmetic dermatology services at her state-of-the-art facility in Flemington. Patients benefit from non-invasive facial contouring, cosmetic injectables, CoolSculpting, radiofrequency microneedling, and a range of laser therapies, all designed to enhance natural beauty while maintaining a focus on safety and individualized results. These services are tailored to meet the specific needs of each patient, blending science and artistry to achieve comprehensive aesthetic goals.Dr. Lombardi integrates wellness guidance into her practice, offering insight on health and nutrition as part of her education through the Institute for Integrative Nutrition. This whole-person approach allows patients to benefit from both clinical and lifestyle-based strategies that support long-term skin health and overall well-being.Dr. Lombardi remains committed to clinical excellence through her ongoing participation in professional development and continuing education. She is an active member of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American College of Mohs Surgery, and the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, and continually incorporates the latest medical advances into her practice.The Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey is a reflection of Dr. Lombardi's deep commitment to excellence in patient care. From surgical skin cancer treatment to the latest cosmetic technologies, every service is delivered in a warm, professional environment that prioritizes comfort, results, and personal attention. Her practice continues to set the standard for dermatologic care in the region, offering patients a place where health, beauty, and trust come together.To learn more about NJ Top Doc, Dr. Adriana Lombardi please visit:---About UsNJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

