Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise Introduces Omnivista Terra: Its Next-Generation On-Premises Network Management Solution
AI-assisted operations
OmniVista brings AI to simplify day-to-day operations and maximize network performance. The upcoming new AI-chatbot interface enables network administrators to use natural language to obtain real-time responses to network queries, configuration guidance and troubleshooting support, enhancing operational efficiency and empowering IT teams to resolve issues promptly. With its integration with ALE's AIOps tool, OmniVista Network Advisor , OmniVista enhances incident management by helping identify root causes and enabling efficient mitigation across the network.
Comprehensive Observability
By providing enhanced analytics, OmniVista Terra offers deep insights into network performance, user behavior, and device status. Its exceptional observability capabilities provide real-time data on quality of experience, network performance and historical analysis, simplifying the process of identifying the root cause of network issues. This new generation OmniVista solution streamlines administrative tasks, enabling IT teams to efficiently monitor and manage complex network environments. Its integration with security and Private 5G wireless solutions like Versa and Celona, allows OmniVista to provide a unified control over the entire customer network.
A powerful management, where everything connects
OmniVista Terra complements OmniVista Cirrus, ALE's cloud-based NMS, by delivering identical features in an on-premises environment. Both Terra and Cirrus platforms form a unified network management suite that brings together ALE switches, wireless access points, IoTs, Celona Private 5G and Versa SD-WAN and SASE solutions under a common umbrella - ensuring consistent security policies and centralized management. OmniVista Terra is particularly suited for government and highly-regulated industries requiring full local control of infrastructure.
“ALE OmniVista platform is the cornerstone of our strategy to unify, simplify and automate the AI powered operations of the entire infrastructure. OmniVista Terra extends the benefit of unmatched network visibility, control and security to on-premises deployment” said Stephan Robineau, EVP of the Network Business Division at Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise.
###
About Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise provides secure networking and communication solutions which enable organizations and industries to accelerate their operational efficiencies and competitiveness. In the Cloud. On Premises. Hybrid.
All solutions have built-in security, limited environmental impact and are fully compliant with data protection requirements of organizations and individuals at a national sovereignty and international industry level.
Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise focus on three pillars: Environment Sustainability, Social Responsibility, and Corporate Governance, providing technology solutions for the good of the environment, people, and business.
Over 100 years of innovation have made the company a trusted advisor to more than a million customers across the world.
With headquarters in France and 3,400 business partners worldwide, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise achieves an effective global reach with a local focus.
