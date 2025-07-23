New Bangladeshi High-Commissioner Presents Credentials To President Ramkalawan

MENAFN - African Press Organization) VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 23, 2025/APO Group/ --

His Excellency Mr. Zokey Ahad, the newly appointed High Commissioner designate of the People's Republic of Bangladesh to the Republic of Seychelles, formally presented his letters of credence to President Wavel Ramkalawan during a ceremonial reception at State House this morning.

President Ramkalawan extended his congratulations to High Commissioner Ahad upon his appointment, acknowledging the enduring diplomatic partnership between Seychelles and Bangladesh that has flourished and strengthened over four decades of sustained collaboration.

On behalf of the Government and People of Seychelles, the Head of State conveyed the country's deepest condolences and solidarity to the People and Government of Bangladesh following the tragic plane crash.“Our thoughts are with the bereaved families and all those affected during this difficult time. Seychelles stands with Bangladesh in this moment of sorrow.”

His Excellency Ahad expressed profound honour and appreciation for his new diplomatic role, conveying the warm felicitations and best wishes of His Excellency Mohammed Shahabuddin, President of Bangladesh, to the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles.

Discussions between the two leaders centred on strengthening existing frameworks of cooperation across key strategic sectors, including agriculture, climate change mitigation, fisheries development, tourism, and marine security. Both dignitaries also explored innovative avenues for collaboration aimed at further enhancing the longstanding and robust bilateral partnership between the two island nations.

Addressing members of the press following the accreditation ceremony, High Commissioner Ahad underscored the unwavering commitment of both governments to deepening and diversifying their bilateral relationship across multiple sectors of mutual strategic interest and benefit.

The Republic of Seychelles and the People's Republic of Bangladesh established formal diplomatic relations in February 1983, marking over four decades of sustained cooperation, friendship, and mutual understanding. His Excellency Mr. Zokey Ahad succeeds his distinguished predecessor, Her Excellency Rezina Ahmed, and will conduct his diplomatic mission from the High Commission's regional headquarters in Port Louis, Mauritius.

Present for the ceremony were the Minster for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, Director General Bilateral Affairs, Ms Lindy Ernesta and Second Secretary, Mr Davis Mathiot.

