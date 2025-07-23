403
Hunter Biden attributes sleeping pills to his father’s debate struggles
(MENAFN) Hunter Biden has suggested that President Joe Biden’s poor showing during the June 27, 2024 debate with Donald Trump was largely due to extreme fatigue and the use of Ambien, a prescription sleep aid. Speaking in an interview with journalist Andrew Callaghan released on Monday, Hunter explained that his father had just returned from extensive international travel and was “exhausted,” saying he “was tired as s**t” and relied on sleeping pills to get rest.
Describing the president’s demeanor during the debate, Hunter said he appeared dazed and unprepared, which gave fuel to critics who had long questioned his age and mental sharpness. At 81, Biden was the oldest president in U.S. history at the time.
Biden’s debate performance — marked by a weak voice, halting speech, and moments of confusion — led to a wave of concern among Democrats. Trump, who had often referred to Biden as “Sleepy Joe,” capitalized on the incident. While President Biden later blamed a “bad cold” and travel fatigue for the disappointing showing, he defended his ability to lead and insisted he still knew “how to tell the truth” and “how to do this job.”
However, mounting pressure from Democratic leaders and financial backers prompted Biden to exit the 2024 race on July 21. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as his successor, but she ultimately lost the general election to Trump.
Earlier in May, Biden had revealed a diagnosis of aggressive prostate cancer. His office stated that the disease was hormone-sensitive and manageable, and Biden himself described the outlook as optimistic.
