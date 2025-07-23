Papon Says Working With Pritam Brings A Sense Of Comfort, Leads To Better Art
The two have been working together for over a decade, with their first collaboration being 'Jiyein Kyun'. They share similar creative wavelengths, with the flow of ideas being flawless.
Talking about the same, Papon told IANS,“It's been a while since 'Jiyein Kyun'. So the relationship has grown and we've come close as families also. And musically also. So it's not just a composer and a singer now. It's like, you know, like brothers, exchanging notes about not just music, but life in general. So that makes it a little different that way to work together in a more comfortable zone, more flexible, and which actually gives him a lot of space for bringing out the actual art”.
He further mentioned,“Talking about the 'Barfi' days, you know, when I did the movie 'Barfi', I sang the song 'Barfi'. Since then he was saying, you know, Anurag Dada (the director) was saying, I'll do an album. And then, yes, this album is entirely a Ghazal album in a way. New, you know, new sound. Ghazal in a new era. So all that has come together. And that's why, you know, it's like a full circle. All dots connecting”.
Meanwhile, the tracks of 'Metro...In Dino' have been trending across music platforms and social media, with Twitter especially abuzz with praise for Papon's voice, the emotional weight he brings to each song, and the lyrical beauty of the tracks.
