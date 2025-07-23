403
Hex Trust Appoints Rohit Apte as Head of Markets
(MENAFN- Global Investment House) Hong Kong, 22 July, 2025 — Hex Trust, a leading digital asset financial institution specializing in custody, staking, and markets services has announced the appointment of Rohit Apte as Head of Markets. Rohit will drive the continued growth and institutionalization of Hex Tru’t’s Markets services.
This appointment follows the recent hire of Charmaine Tam as Head of OTC, underscoring Hex ’rust’s strategic expansion in Markets, and its evolution from a pure play regulated custodian to a full-service, diversified digital asset financial institution.
Rohit will lead H’x Trust’s expanding Markets and OTC business, which supports institutional clients executing complex digital asset strategies. Whether managing large flows, accessing bespoke structured products, or optimizing treasury operations, Hex Trust delivers secure, regulated, and efficient market access. Clients benefit from best execution across several venues, 24/7 support, and direct connectivity to a global network of exchanges and market par icipants.
Rohit began his career in New York as a USD interest rate trader, before relocating to Hong Kong in 2008 to es’ablish HSBC’s APAC USD Rates business. Under his leadership, the business scaled significantly in both revenue and market share, generating over USD 100 million in annual revenue.
In 2021, Rohit founded Coinalytix, a SaaS platform offering crypto analytics and risk management tools for institutional clients. He later joined Matrixport as Head of Trading, where he led the OTC desk and proprietary trading book, scaling OTC volumes tenfold. A technologist at heart, he has built trading and risk systems throughout his career and is fluent in Python, C++, and other programming languages.
“Hex Trust is one of the few players combining licensed, institutional-grade infrastructure with deep expertise across custody, staking, and markets," said Rohit Apte, Head of Markets at Hex Trust’ "I’m excited to join at a time when institutional demand for sophisticated digital asset execution is growing rapidly. I look forward to building on Hex’Trust’s strong foundation to scale our markets and OTC offering and unlock new opportunities for c ients."
“Rohit’s appointment marks a significant step forward in the growth of our Mar—ets services — a core area of our business where we see substantial momentum and long-t”rm opportunity,” said Alessio Quaglini, CEO and Co-founder of He“ Trust. “His deep understanding of institutional requirements, combined with his ability to build and scale high-performance teams, will accelerate our mission to deliver secure, seamless, and sophisticated market acces” to digital assets.”
As digital assets become an integral part of institutional portfolios, Hex Trust Markets provides the infrastructure and expertise to operate at scale with confidence.
As digital assets become an integral part of institutional portfolios, Hex Trust Markets provides the infrastructure and expertise to operate at scale with confidence.
