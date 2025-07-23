403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
High-Level Action on Day Two of IMMAF Youth World Championships in Al Ain
(MENAFN- Action PR) Al Ain, July 22: The IMMAF Youth World Championships continued today at ADNEC Centre Al Ain, with dozens of athletes from around the world competing across five cages in a full day of bouts. Tuesday’s schedule featured the Youth C category (ages 12 to 13), where competitors demonstrated strong technique and control. The crowd stayed involved throughout, with consistent support from families and team delegations.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship runs until July 27 and features more than 1,000 young male and female athletes from 60 countries.
The day two of the championships was attended by H.E. Mohammed Hamid Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Shammari, Executive Director - National Workforce Enablement Sector & Mawaheb Center at Department of Government Enablement; Badriya Mohammed Al Menhali, Al Ain Destination Management section Head at DCT Abu Dhabi; and Ghubaisha mansour Al Amri, Director of Al Ain Center for rehabilitation, along with representatives from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and delegations from the participating national teams.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the championship continues to solidify its reputation as a premier international platform for developing young talent. He praised the high standard of organisation and technical execution while also highlighting the event’s cultural and community dimensions.
“We are proud of the performance of our National Team athletes and are confident their medal tally will continue to grow,” Al Shamsi said. “This success is a result of the leadership’s limitless support and the Federation’s strategic vision to elevate the UAE’s standing in the global MMA scene.”
Wissam Abi Nader, Vice President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, also commended the overall quality of the championship. “The IMMAF Youth World Championships have become a global benchmark in terms of both organisation and athlete development. We are proud of our partnership with the UAE Federation and look forward to even greater success in the years ahead,” he added.
Alongside the competitions, the “Fitness District” organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi continued to attract large crowds of families and visitors. Guests enjoyed a wide variety of cultural and interactive experiences, including heritage activities, educational exhibits, and international cuisine, which added a vibrant, family-friendly dimension to the championship, blending sport with entertainment and cultural exchange.
Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship runs until July 27 and features more than 1,000 young male and female athletes from 60 countries.
The day two of the championships was attended by H.E. Mohammed Hamid Bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation; H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Shammari, Executive Director - National Workforce Enablement Sector & Mawaheb Center at Department of Government Enablement; Badriya Mohammed Al Menhali, Al Ain Destination Management section Head at DCT Abu Dhabi; and Ghubaisha mansour Al Amri, Director of Al Ain Center for rehabilitation, along with representatives from the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and delegations from the participating national teams.
Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said the championship continues to solidify its reputation as a premier international platform for developing young talent. He praised the high standard of organisation and technical execution while also highlighting the event’s cultural and community dimensions.
“We are proud of the performance of our National Team athletes and are confident their medal tally will continue to grow,” Al Shamsi said. “This success is a result of the leadership’s limitless support and the Federation’s strategic vision to elevate the UAE’s standing in the global MMA scene.”
Wissam Abi Nader, Vice President of the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation, also commended the overall quality of the championship. “The IMMAF Youth World Championships have become a global benchmark in terms of both organisation and athlete development. We are proud of our partnership with the UAE Federation and look forward to even greater success in the years ahead,” he added.
Alongside the competitions, the “Fitness District” organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism—Abu Dhabi continued to attract large crowds of families and visitors. Guests enjoyed a wide variety of cultural and interactive experiences, including heritage activities, educational exhibits, and international cuisine, which added a vibrant, family-friendly dimension to the championship, blending sport with entertainment and cultural exchange.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Blueberry Launches New Brand And Website, Signalling A Focus On Clarity, Precision And Trader Empowerment
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- BTCC Exchange Reports Remarkable Q2 2025 Performance With $957 Billion Trading Volume
- Multibank Group Announces 7 Million $MBG Tokens Sold Out In Under One Hour During Initial Pre-Sale
- Biomatrix Surpasses 5 Million Verified Users, Setting New Standards For Real Human Engagement In Web3
- R0AR's $1R0R Token Roars Onto MEXC Exchange, Expanding Defi Accessibility
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
CommentsNo comment