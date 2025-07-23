403
The Fourth Convocation of the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence: A Confluence of Arts, Sports, Science, Technology, Education and Healthcare
Celebrating Global Harmony – vasudhaiva kuṭumbakam (One World One Family)
The Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence celebrated its fourth convocation in the esteemed presence of the Guest of Honour, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Mrs Sonal Mansingh – Renowned Indian Classical Dancer and Choreographer, along with other dignitaries such as – Deshabandhu Aravinda de Silva (Former International Sri Lankan Cricketer and Captain), and Handapangoda Niwathapa Thero (a Buddhist Monk from Sri Lanka). The auspicious day of Guru Purnima, the 10 July 2025 shone forth with the brilliance and excellence of luminaries and students of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, at Sathya Sai Grama, which is the epicentre of global humanitarian projects undertaken by the spiritual leader and humanitarian, Sri Madhusudan Sai, who is also the Founder Chancellor of the University.
The University bestowed Honorary Doctorates upon six exemplary individuals:
• Healthcare: Dr Sitaram Jindal, the Founder Chairman and Managing Director of Jindal Aluminium Limited, and Patron and Chief Architect of Sitaram Jindal Foundation.
• Science and Technology: Dr Anil Kakodkar, Indian Nuclear Physicist and Mechanical Engineer, Former Chairman of Atomic Energy Commission of India, and Former President of The National Academy of Sciences
• Social Service in Education: Sri B N Narasimha Murthy, the Chief Mentor of Sri Sathya Sai Loka Seva Gurukulam Group of Institutions
• Sports and Fitness: Sri Prakash Padukone, Former Indian Badminton Player
• Music and Arts: Smt Kavita Krishnamurti Subramaniam, Indian Playback and Classical Singer
• Information Technology: Sri J A Chowdary, Founder of International Startup Foundation (ISF), Founding Director of Software Technologies Parks of India, and Former Special Chief Secretary and IT Advisor to Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh
It also awarded gold medals to 31 students which included eight Doctor of Philosophy Scholars, eight Postgraduate students and 15 Undergraduate students. The 23 Undergraduate and Postgraduate medals were predominantly won by the girls in the ratio – 16 girls and 7 boys.
The graduating batch consisted of 111 students of which 77% are girls, 23% are boys, 62% are first-generation graduates, 27% first-generation learners, 77% come from families that are below poverty line and 40% come from rural areas.
The Guest of Honour, Padma Vibhushan Awardee Sonal Mansingh said, “When I hear about the work done by this Institution under the leadership of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, I am astounded – a completely feeless model of services. I have visited many countries and Universities, but I have never come across a University like the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence. I am extremely delighted to note that 77% of the graduates of this year are girls, and 16 medals out of 23 medals are won by the girls.”
Dr Anil Kakodkar remarked, “Being here at Sathya Sai Grama on the day of Guru Purnima during the Convocation Ceremony of a University that is dedicated to human excellence is a feature that I will remember my whole life. Despite the modern pursuits we are engaged in, and the progress that the world has achieved, we still are left with a question about whether we are on the right path, and if the world is moving towards greater welfare. The answer to this, lies with institutions like Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, and a leader like Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai.”
Dr B N Narasimha Murthy spoke his heart: “Anything that is coming from Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence is a recognition from God. The graduates and postgraduates of this University have developed the attitude of niśkāma seva (selfless service), which is the sūtra of education given by Baba to us. I dedicate this honour to all the students of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, who will live the vision of ātma kalyāṇa and loka kalyāṇa.”
Dr Prakash Padukone expressed, “I played Badminton at a time when nobody knew about this sport, especially in the South. I believe that one need not take up sports to become champions; anyone can play sports, for it teaches many values like the ability to accept defeat, team bonding, dedication, discipline, focus…etc. My father always taught me not to complain about anything, but to give 100% to whatever we are set out to do. This is all I did my whole life. I focussed only on giving 100% every session, and not worry about the end result. Hence, my advice to the students is to have self-belief and self-confidence, and make best use of their opportunities.”
Dr Kavita Krishnamurti said, “I am humbled and privileged to receive this Honorary Doctorate from a fabulous University that teaches śikṣā, sādhana, and seva. Music is a divine blessing, which has helped me sing before Divine personalities like Baba. Coming here, has reinforced the strength within myself to go back and contribute more towards śikṣā, sādhana, and seva.”
Dr J A Chowdary said, “This is a great honour in my entire life. It is only after meeting Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai that my life assumed a new purpose and a grand goal. He encouraged me to create job creators through startup ecosystem. This is how the International Startup Festival began here at Sathya Sai Grama. From here, it led to the JUNICORN movement, where we try to create value-based startups, not valuation-based startups. With the blessings of Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, we will soon set up the first phase of Rapid Prototyping Centre at Sathya Sai Grama.”
The Founder Chancellor of the Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence, Sri Madhusudan Sai said, “We bow down to Bhagawan Baba, the guru of all gurus, in whose sacred name this Institution is established. Here, humane education, nay divine education is followed in letter and spirit. We are honoured to have these luminaries, who are an inspiration for our students. The medallists of this year are students who have faced several battles inside and outside, and after breaking many glass ceilings, they have made us very proud today. I only wish that our students bring glory to our country by perpetuating this paramparā where knowledge is given free and flows perennially,”
The vision of the University is to offer the three-fold blend of ancient Indian ethos, global standards, and local relevance to its students, so that they may be moulded into wholesome individuals with brilliant heads, compassionate hearts, and competent hands, prepared to serve the society selflessly.
